Brewers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers are among the MLB squads in action on Wednesday, versus the San Francisco Giants.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Brewers vs Giants Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (67-40) vs. San Francisco Giants (45-62)

Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-154) | SF: (+130)

MIL: (-154) | SF: (+130) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+118) | SF: +1.5 (-142)

MIL: -1.5 (+118) | SF: +1.5 (-142) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Brewers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Thomas Pannone (Brewers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Logan Webb (Giants) - 5-7, 3.98 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Thomas Pannone versus the Giants and Logan Webb (5-7). Pannone did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Giants have gone 7-11-0 against the spread when Webb starts. The Giants have a 1-5 record in Webb's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (50.5%)

Brewers vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Giants, Milwaukee is the favorite at -154, and San Francisco is +130 playing at home.

Brewers vs Giants Spread

The Brewers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Giants. The Brewers are +118 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -142.

Brewers vs Giants Over/Under

Brewers versus Giants, on July 29, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 79 games this season and have come away with the win 52 times (65.8%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 25-13 when favored by -154 or more this year.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 47 of 107 chances this season.

The Brewers are 57-50-0 against the spread in their 107 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants have won 35.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (23-41).

San Francisco has a 9-7 record (winning 56.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Giants have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times this season for a 49-47-8 record against the over/under.

The Giants have collected a 46-58-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.2% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has an OPS of .825, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a team-best slugging percentage of .462 this season. He has a .269 batting average.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 86 hits and an OBP of .370 this season. He's batting .265 and slugging .486.

He is 55th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging in the majors.

Bauers brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

William Contreras has collected 105 base hits, an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Jackson Chourio has 13 home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .279 this season.

Chourio has safely hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .282 with two doubles, four walks and five RBIs.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has accumulated an on-base percentage of .361 and a slugging percentage of .447. Both lead the Giants. He's batting .325.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage is 31st, and he is 59th in slugging.

Arraez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .409 with a double and four RBIs.

Rafael Devers is batting .246 with 27 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 94th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .301 with 22 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 15 walks.

Willy Adames is hitting .227 with 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 28 walks.

Brewers vs Giants Head to Head

7/28/2026: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/27/2026: 3-0 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-0 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/4/2026: 12-9 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

12-9 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/3/2026: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/2/2026: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 6/1/2026: 16-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

16-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/23/2025: 7-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/22/2025: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/24/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/23/2025: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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