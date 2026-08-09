Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (70-47) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (62-56)

Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026

Sunday, August 9, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-184) | ARI: (+170)

LAD: (-184) | ARI: (+170) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-114) | ARI: +1.5 (-105)

LAD: -1.5 (-114) | ARI: +1.5 (-105) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers) - 11-3, 3.31 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 10-4, 2.71 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Justin Wrobleski (11-3) to the mound, while Eduardo Rodriguez (10-4) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks. Wrobleski's team is 10-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Wrobleski's team has a record of 11-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks have a 14-9-0 ATS record in Rodríguez's 23 starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks have a 9-3 record in Rodríguez's 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (65%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Dodgers, Arizona is the underdog at +170, and Los Angeles is -184 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Dodgers are at the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are -114 to cover the runline, with the Diamondbacks being -105.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Dodgers versus Diamondbacks on Aug. 9 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -108 and the under set at -112.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 68 wins in the 112 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 35-23 when favored by -184 or more this year.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 54 of 116 chances this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 49-67-0 in 116 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog 65 total times this season. They've gone 29-36 in those games.

Arizona is 3-4 (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +170 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have played in 117 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-64-4).

The Diamondbacks have covered 53.8% of their games this season, going 63-54-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 121 hits and an OBP of .398 this season. He has a .294 batting average and a slugging percentage of .547.

He is 11th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Andy Pages has 23 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 41 walks. He's batting .270 and slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .336.

His batting average is 45th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 68th, and his slugging percentage 43rd.

Pages has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Freddie Freeman has an OPS of .854, fueled by an OBP of .378 and a team-best slugging percentage of .476 this season.

Kyle Tucker is batting .244 with a .340 OBP and 53 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Tucker has hit safely in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .290 with two home runs, five walks and two RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has collected 104 hits, a team-best for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .242 and slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 99th, his on-base percentage is 65th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Ketel Marte leads his team with a .433 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .244 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 66th in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo has 15 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 71 walks while batting .244.

Gabriel Moreno leads his team with a .383 OBP.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

8/8/2026: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +170)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +170) 8/7/2026: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/12/2026: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 7/11/2026: 9-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

9-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 7/10/2026: 9-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/4/2026: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/3/2026: 7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/2/2026: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/1/2026: 4-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/28/2026: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

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