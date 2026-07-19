White Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Chicago White Sox are among the MLB squads busy on Sunday, versus the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

White Sox vs Blue Jays Game Info

Chicago White Sox (51-46) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (46-52)

Date: Sunday, July 19, 2026

Sunday, July 19, 2026 Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: Peacock and SNET

White Sox vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-118) | TOR: (+100)

CHW: (-118) | TOR: (+100) Spread: CHW: -1.5 (+138) | TOR: +1.5 (-166)

CHW: -1.5 (+138) | TOR: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

White Sox vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke (White Sox) - 6-4, 3.41 ERA vs Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 4-4, 3.72 ERA

The White Sox will give the ball to Sean Burke (6-4, 3.41 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Trey Yesavage (4-4, 3.72 ERA). Burke and his team have a record of 7-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Burke's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Blue Jays have a 4-9-0 ATS record in Yesavage's 13 starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Yesavage's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

White Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (53.6%)

The White Sox vs Blue Jays moneyline has Chicago as a -118 favorite, while Toronto is a +100 underdog at home.

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the spread (-166 to cover), and Chicago is +138 to cover the runline.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for White Sox-Blue Jays on July 19, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Bet on Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

White Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The White Sox have been chosen as favorites in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (60%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 8-4 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The White Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 52 of their 94 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The White Sox have an against the spread record of 54-40-0 in 94 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 14 of the 41 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (34.1%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, Toronto has a record of 11-19 (36.7%).

In the 97 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-44-1).

The Blue Jays have a 46-51-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.4% of the time).

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas leads Chicago in total hits (86) this season while batting .245 with 43 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .490.

He ranks 96th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Vargas will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .350 with four doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Sam Antonacci leads Chicago with an OBP of .376 this season while batting .285 with 22 walks and 50 runs scored. He's slugging .422.

His batting average is 22nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 17th, and his slugging percentage 80th.

Colson Montgomery has 77 hits this season and has a slash line of .221/.305/.468.

Tristan Peters is batting .297 with a .348 OBP and 37 RBI for Chicago this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has racked up a team-high .349 on-base percentage. He's batting .265 and slugging .362.

He is 54th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Ernie Clement's .429 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .295 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Kazuma Okamoto paces the Blue Jays with 81 hits.

Daulton Varsho is batting .238 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 26 walks.

White Sox vs Blue Jays Head to Head

7/18/2026: 1-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

1-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/17/2026: 12-4 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-4 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/5/2026: 3-0 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-0 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/4/2026: 6-3 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-3 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/3/2026: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/9/2025: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/8/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/7/2025: 8-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/22/2025: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-2 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/21/2025: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

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