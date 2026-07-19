Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are up against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (50-48) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (51-46)

Date: Sunday, July 19, 2026

Sunday, July 19, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and Cardinals.TV

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-116) | STL: (-102)

ARI: (-116) | STL: (-102) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-192) | STL: -1.5 (+158)

ARI: +1.5 (-192) | STL: -1.5 (+158) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 8-3, 2.29 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 10-6, 3.96 ERA

The probable starters are Eduardo Rodriguez (8-3) for the Diamondbacks and Andre Pallante (10-6) for the Cardinals. Rodríguez's team is 13-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rodriguez's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-2. The Cardinals have an 11-7-0 record against the spread in Pallante's starts. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Pallante's starts this season, and they went 8-3 in those matchups.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (51%)

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Diamondbacks vs Cardinals moneyline has Arizona as a -116 favorite, while St. Louis is a -102 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Cardinals are +158 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Diamondbacks-Cardinals on July 19, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (60%) in those contests.

Arizona has a record of 20-13 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 40 of their 97 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 54-43-0 against the spread in their 97 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have compiled a 33-34 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 49.3% of those games).

St. Louis is 27-29 (winning 48.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 95 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-50-6).

The Cardinals have covered 56.8% of their games this season, going 54-41-0 ATS.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .459, fueled by 39 extra-base hits. He has a .259 batting average and an on-base percentage of .314.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Marte has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with a walk and an RBI.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (88) this season while batting .250 with 43 extra-base hits. He's slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualifiers, he is 83rd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo has 78 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .354.

Ildemaro Vargas has seven home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .258 this season.

Vargas has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with a double, a triple and an RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has 107 hits with a .526 slugging percentage, both team-high stats for the Cardinals. He's batting .293 and with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 15th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Walker hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .306 with a double, two home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Alec Burleson is batting .275 with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 43rd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

JJ Wetherholt has 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 41 walks while batting .264.

Ivan Herrera has a .372 on-base percentage to pace his team.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Head to Head

7/18/2026: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/17/2026: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/24/2026: 9-4 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-4 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/23/2026: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/22/2026: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/20/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/19/2025: 10-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/18/2025: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/25/2025: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/24/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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