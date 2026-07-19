Mariners vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the San Francisco Giants.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Mariners vs Giants Game Info

Seattle Mariners (48-50) vs. San Francisco Giants (42-55)

Date: Sunday, July 19, 2026

Sunday, July 19, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and NBCS-BA

Mariners vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-158) | SF: (+134)

SEA: (-158) | SF: (+134) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+142) | SF: +1.5 (-172)

SEA: -1.5 (+142) | SF: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Mariners vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 7-6, 3.32 ERA vs Robbie Ray (Giants) - 8-6, 3.37 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (7-6) against the Giants and Robbie Ray (8-6). Gilbert and his team are 8-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gilbert's team has a record of 11-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Ray starts, the Giants have gone 9-7-0 against the spread. The Giants have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Ray's starts this season, and they went 3-5 in those games.

Mariners vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (59.8%)

Mariners vs Giants Moneyline

Seattle is a -158 favorite on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +134 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Giants Spread

The Giants are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Giants are -172 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +142.

Mariners vs Giants Over/Under

Mariners versus Giants, on July 19, has an over/under of 7, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Giants Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 43, or 52.4%, of the 82 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 11-6 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -158 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 46 of 97 chances this season.

In 97 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 35-62-0 against the spread.

The Giants have compiled a 22-36 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.9% of those games).

San Francisco has gone 8-4 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (66.7%).

The Giants have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times this season for a 44-43-7 record against the over/under.

The Giants have collected a 42-52-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.7% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle in OBP (.376), slugging percentage (.453) and total hits (93) this season. He has a .283 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 27th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

Josh Naylor is batting .253 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks, while slugging .354 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He is 78th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Naylor has picked up a hit in nine straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .243 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez has collected 89 base hits, an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .424 this season.

Cole Young has been key for Seattle with 88 hits, an OBP of .311 plus a slugging percentage of .390.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has racked up a team-high OBP (.367) and slugging percentage (.456). He's batting .328.

He ranks second in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Casey Schmitt has collected 100 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .282 while slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jung Hoo Lee has 21 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 14 walks while batting .307.

Rafael Devers is batting .246 with 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 38 walks.

Mariners vs Giants Head to Head

7/17/2026: 7-0 SF (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-0 SF (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/6/2025: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/5/2025: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/4/2025: 10-9 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-9 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/25/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/24/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/23/2024: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/5/2023: 2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/4/2023: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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