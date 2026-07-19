Nationals vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

Odds updated as of 12:15 a.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Washington Nationals facing the Athletics.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nationals vs Athletics Game Info

Washington Nationals (49-49) vs. Athletics (41-56)

Date: Sunday, July 19, 2026

Sunday, July 19, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and Nationals.TV

Nationals vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-112) | OAK: (-104)

WSH: (-112) | OAK: (-104) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+130) | OAK: +1.5 (-156)

WSH: -1.5 (+130) | OAK: +1.5 (-156) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Nationals vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin (Nationals) - 10-2, 2.77 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 4-3, 6.83 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send Foster Griffin (10-2) to the mound, while Jacob Lopez (4-3) will take the ball for the Athletics. When Griffin starts, his team is 12-6-0 against the spread this season. Griffin's team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Athletics have a 5-6-0 ATS record in Lopez's 11 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics are 5-4 in Lopez's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Nationals vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (55.8%)

Nationals vs Athletics Moneyline

The Nationals vs Athletics moneyline has the Nationals as a -112 favorite, while the Athletics are a -104 underdog at home.

Nationals vs Athletics Spread

The Nationals are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Nationals are +130 to cover, while the Athletics are -156 to cover.

Nationals vs Athletics Over/Under

Nationals versus Athletics on July 19 has an over/under of 11.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

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Nationals vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Nationals have been victorious in eight, or 50%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Nationals have won eight of 16 games when listed as at least -112 or better on the moneyline.

The Nationals and their opponents have hit the over in 55 of their 96 games with a total this season.

The Nationals have an against the spread record of 55-41-0 in 96 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have won 25 of the 60 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (41.7%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, the Athletics have gone 24-32 (42.9%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 48 times this season for a 48-48-1 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have collected a 44-53-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.4% of the time).

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood leads Washington with 104 hits and an OBP of .409, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .570. He's batting .278.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 40th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is fourth in slugging.

Wood hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with a double, three home runs, six walks and five RBIs.

C.J. Abrams is batting .277 with 18 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .353.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Abrams brings an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 games he is batting .308 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Luis Garcia has 86 hits this season and has a slash line of .284/.317/.554.

Curtis Mead is batting .257 with a .348 OBP and 47 RBI for Washington this season.

Mead has hit safely in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has accumulated a slugging percentage of .489, a team-high for the Athletics. He's batting .257 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .242 with 21 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 101st in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Jacob Wilson is hitting .282 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.

Carlos Cortes is batting .279 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.

Nationals vs Athletics Head to Head

7/17/2026: 23-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

23-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/7/2025: 6-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/6/2025: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/5/2025: 16-7 OAK (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

16-7 OAK (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/14/2024: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/13/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/12/2024: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/13/2023: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/12/2023: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/11/2023: 8-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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