Brewers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Miami Marlins.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Marlins Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (61-37) vs. Miami Marlins (52-47)

Date: Sunday, July 19, 2026

Sunday, July 19, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Marlins.TV

Brewers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-130) | MIA: (+110)

MIL: (-130) | MIA: (+110) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+155) | MIA: +1.5 (-192)

MIL: -1.5 (+155) | MIA: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robert Gasser (Brewers) - 2-4, 5.24 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 5-7, 3.78 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Robert Gasser (2-4) against the Marlins and Eury Perez (5-7). Gasser and his team have a record of 3-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Gasser's team is 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Marlins have gone 8-8-0 ATS in Pérez's 16 starts with a set spread. The Marlins have a 3-6 record in Pérez's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (51%)

Brewers vs Marlins Moneyline

The Brewers vs Marlins moneyline has Milwaukee as a -130 favorite, while Miami is a +110 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Marlins Spread

The Brewers are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Marlins. The Brewers are +155 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are -192.

Brewers vs Marlins Over/Under

Brewers versus Marlins, on July 19, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 46, or 65.7%, of the 70 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 34 times in 55 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 43 of their 98 opportunities.

The Brewers are 52-46-0 against the spread in their 98 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have put together a 20-31 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.2% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Miami has a 12-20 record (winning just 37.5% of its games).

The Marlins have played in 98 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-45-2).

The Marlins have put together a 53-45-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang is hitting .263 with 23 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 55 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .359 while slugging .460.

He is 61st in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee in total hits (79) this season while batting .261 with 34 extra-base hits. He's slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .368.

He ranks 64th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging in MLB.

William Contreras has an OPS of .741, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .396 this season.

Jackson Chourio has 13 home runs, 39 RBI and a batting average of .279 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has 130 hits with a .505 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the Marlins. He's batting .335 and with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him first, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Liam Hicks is hitting .289 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 17th, his on-base percentage is 32nd, and he is 56th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards a has .380 on-base percentage to pace the Marlins.

Jakob Marsee is hitting .195 with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 50 walks.

Brewers vs Marlins Head to Head

7/18/2026: 8-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/17/2026: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/19/2026: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/18/2026: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2026: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/27/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/26/2025: 7-4 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/25/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/6/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/5/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!