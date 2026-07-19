Royals vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19
Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.
Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the San Diego Padres.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Royals vs Padres Game Info
- Kansas City Royals (40-59) vs. San Diego Padres (48-50)
- Date: Sunday, July 19, 2026
- Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Coverage: Royals.TV and Padres.TV
Royals vs Padres Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: KC: (-134) | SD: (+114)
- Spread: KC: -1.5 (+150) | SD: +1.5 (-182)
- Total: 10.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)
Royals vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron (Royals) - 5-7, 4.89 ERA vs German Marquez (Padres) - 4-2, 5.18 ERA
The Royals will give the ball to Noah Cameron (5-7, 4.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Padres will turn to German Marquez (4-2, 5.18 ERA). Cameron and his team are 5-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Cameron starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. When Marquez starts, the Padres have gone 6-2-0 against the spread. The Padres have a 3-1 record in Marquez's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Royals vs Padres Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Royals win (57.8%)
Royals vs Padres Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Royals vs. Padres reveal Kansas City as the favorite (-134) and San Diego as the underdog (+114) on the road.
Royals vs Padres Spread
- The Royals are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs (+150 to cover) on the runline. San Diego is -182 to cover.
Royals vs Padres Over/Under
- Royals versus Padres, on July 19, has an over/under of 10.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.
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Royals vs Padres Betting Trends
- The Royals have won in 15, or 51.7%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This year Kansas City has won six of 12 games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.
- The Royals' games have gone over the total in 47 of their 95 opportunities.
- The Royals are 42-53-0 against the spread in their 95 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Padres have won 24 of the 53 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (45.3%).
- San Diego is 10-19 (winning only 34.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.
- The Padres have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 43 times this season for a 43-54-1 record against the over/under.
- The Padres have put together a 52-46-0 record ATS this season.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has an OPS of .801, fueled by an OBP of .350 to go with a slugging percentage of .451. He has a .280 batting average, as well.
- Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 60th in slugging.
- Carter Jensen is hitting .246 with 21 doubles, 13 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .315.
- Among all qualified, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.
- Jensen has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with three doubles, three walks and two RBIs.
- Jac Caglianone leads Kansas City with 85 hits. He is batting .260 this season and 33 of his hits have gone for extra bases.
- Caglianone takes a nine-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .256 with four doubles, a home run and six RBIs.
- Michael Massey has seven home runs, 33 RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.
- Massey heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.
Padres Player Leaders
- Manny Machado is hitting .199 with 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 46 walks. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .289.
- Including all qualifying players in MLB, he is 146th in batting average, 138th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.
- Fernando Tatis Jr.'s .347 on-base percentage and .385 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .282.
- He is 30th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Xander Bogaerts is batting .222 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 42 walks.
- Gavin Sheets leads his team with 62 hits.
Royals vs Padres Head to Head
- 7/18/2026: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 7/17/2026: 7-6 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 6/22/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/21/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 6/20/2025: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 6/2/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 6/1/2024: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 5/31/2024: 11-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/17/2023: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)
- 5/16/2023: 5-4 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
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