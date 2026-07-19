Royals vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the San Diego Padres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs Padres Game Info

Kansas City Royals (40-59) vs. San Diego Padres (48-50)

Date: Sunday, July 19, 2026

Sunday, July 19, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and Padres.TV

Royals vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-134) | SD: (+114)

KC: (-134) | SD: (+114) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+150) | SD: +1.5 (-182)

KC: -1.5 (+150) | SD: +1.5 (-182) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Royals vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron (Royals) - 5-7, 4.89 ERA vs German Marquez (Padres) - 4-2, 5.18 ERA

The Royals will give the ball to Noah Cameron (5-7, 4.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Padres will turn to German Marquez (4-2, 5.18 ERA). Cameron and his team are 5-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Cameron starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. When Marquez starts, the Padres have gone 6-2-0 against the spread. The Padres have a 3-1 record in Marquez's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Royals vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (57.8%)

Royals vs Padres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Royals vs. Padres reveal Kansas City as the favorite (-134) and San Diego as the underdog (+114) on the road.

Royals vs Padres Spread

The Royals are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs (+150 to cover) on the runline. San Diego is -182 to cover.

Royals vs Padres Over/Under

Royals versus Padres, on July 19, has an over/under of 10.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Padres Betting Trends

The Royals have won in 15, or 51.7%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Kansas City has won six of 12 games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Royals' games have gone over the total in 47 of their 95 opportunities.

The Royals are 42-53-0 against the spread in their 95 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have won 24 of the 53 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (45.3%).

San Diego is 10-19 (winning only 34.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Padres have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 43 times this season for a 43-54-1 record against the over/under.

The Padres have put together a 52-46-0 record ATS this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has an OPS of .801, fueled by an OBP of .350 to go with a slugging percentage of .451. He has a .280 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Carter Jensen is hitting .246 with 21 doubles, 13 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Among all qualified, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Jensen has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with three doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Jac Caglianone leads Kansas City with 85 hits. He is batting .260 this season and 33 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Caglianone takes a nine-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .256 with four doubles, a home run and six RBIs.

Michael Massey has seven home runs, 33 RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.

Massey heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado is hitting .199 with 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 46 walks. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .289.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he is 146th in batting average, 138th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s .347 on-base percentage and .385 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .282.

He is 30th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .222 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 42 walks.

Gavin Sheets leads his team with 62 hits.

Royals vs Padres Head to Head

7/18/2026: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/17/2026: 7-6 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/22/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/21/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/20/2025: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-5 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/2/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/1/2024: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/31/2024: 11-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/17/2023: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/16/2023: 5-4 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

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