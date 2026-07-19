Tigers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

Odds updated as of 12:15 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers will take on the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Sunday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Angels Game Info

Detroit Tigers (45-52) vs. Los Angeles Angels (38-60)

Date: Sunday, July 19, 2026

Sunday, July 19, 2026 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and DSN

Tigers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-198) | LAA: (+166)

DET: (-198) | LAA: (+166) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-118) | LAA: +1.5 (-102)

DET: -1.5 (-118) | LAA: +1.5 (-102) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tigers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 4-6, 2.79 ERA vs Ryan Johnson (Angels) - 1-4, 6.75 ERA

The probable pitchers are Casey Mize (4-6) for the Tigers and Ryan Johnson (1-4) for the Angels. Mize and his team have a record of 8-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Mize's team is 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Angels have a 1-5-0 record against the spread in Johnson's starts. The Angels are 1-5 in Johnson's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (65.4%)

Tigers vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +166 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -198 favorite on the road.

Tigers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Tigers. The Angels are -102 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are -118.

Tigers vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Tigers-Angels on July 19, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 27, or 55.1%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Detroit has not lost in three games when named as a moneyline favorite of -198 or better.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 40 of their 95 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 95 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 50-45-0 against the spread.

The Angels have compiled a 28-48 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.8% of those games).

Los Angeles has a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +166 or longer.

The Angels have played in 97 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-50-2).

The Angels have a 51-46-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.6% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit with an OBP of .388 this season while batting .280 with 60 walks and 58 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .415.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 35th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 85th in slugging.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit with 86 hits. He is batting .262 this season and has 40 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.464) powered by 34 extra-base hits.

Greene heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two doubles and five walks.

Spencer Torkelson has been key for Detroit with 67 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .408.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has racked up 68 hits with a .388 on-base percentage, leading the Angels in both statistics. He's batting .237 and slugging .474.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 111th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 37th in slugging.

Trout brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .273 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Zach Neto is hitting .237 with 20 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 111th, his on-base percentage is 80th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Jo Adell has a slugging percentage of .391, a team-best for the Angels.

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .273 with 17 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.

Tigers vs Angels Head to Head

7/17/2026: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2026: 7-1 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-1 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/27/2026: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/26/2026: 10-6 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-6 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/10/2025: 9-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

9-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/9/2025: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/8/2025: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 5/4/2025: 13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/3/2025: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/2/2025: 9-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

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