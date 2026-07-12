White Sox vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Chicago White Sox versus the Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

White Sox vs Athletics Game Info

Chicago White Sox (49-45) vs. Athletics (41-54)

Date: Sunday, July 12, 2026

Sunday, July 12, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and NBCS-CA

White Sox vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-118) | OAK: (+100)

CHW: (-118) | OAK: (+100) Spread: CHW: +1.5 (-200) | OAK: -1.5 (+164)

CHW: +1.5 (-200) | OAK: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

White Sox vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Noah Schultz (White Sox) - 2-6, 6.00 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 7-5, 3.10 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Noah Schultz (2-6) to the mound, while J.T. Ginn (7-5) will get the nod for the Athletics. Schultz and his team have a record of 3-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Schultz's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Athletics have gone 11-6-0 against the spread when Ginn starts. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Ginn's starts this season, and they went 7-3 in those matchups.

White Sox vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (51.1%)

White Sox vs Athletics Moneyline

The White Sox vs Athletics moneyline has the White Sox as a -118 favorite, while the Athletics are a +100 underdog on the road.

White Sox vs Athletics Spread

The White Sox are hosting the Athletics and are 1.5 on the runline and -200 to cover, while Sacramento is +164 to cover the spread.

The over/under for the White Sox versus Athletics contest on July 12 has been set at 8.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

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White Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends

The White Sox have been favorites in 14 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (57.1%) in those contests.

This year, the White Sox have won seven of 11 games when listed as at least -118 or better on the moneyline.

The White Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 50 of their 91 games with a total this season.

The White Sox have posted a record of 52-39-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have won 25 of the 58 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (43.1%).

The Athletics have a record of 22-27 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (44.9%).

The Athletics have played in 95 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-48-1).

The Athletics have collected a 44-51-0 record against the spread this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has 82 hits, which ranks first among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .242 with 41 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .354 and a slugging percentage of .490.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Colson Montgomery is hitting .220 with 16 doubles, 23 home runs and 31 walks, while slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .302.

He is 131st in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging in the majors.

Sam Antonacci leads Chicago with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .288 with 22 walks and 47 runs scored.

Tristan Peters has been key for Chicago with 74 hits, an OBP of .356 plus a slugging percentage of .482.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .241 with 21 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 107th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 50th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers' .477 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .257 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 72nd in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Carlos Cortes has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks while batting .277.

Jacob Wilson has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .282.

White Sox vs Athletics Head to Head

7/11/2026: 1-0 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

1-0 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/10/2026: 14-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

14-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/19/2026: 7-4 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-4 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/18/2026: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/17/2026: 9-2 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-2 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/27/2025: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/26/2025: 10-3 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

10-3 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/25/2025: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/17/2025: 8-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/16/2025: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

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