Orioles vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Baltimore Orioles facing the Kansas City Royals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs Royals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (44-51) vs. Kansas City Royals (38-57)

Date: Sunday, July 12, 2026

Sunday, July 12, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and Royals.TV

Orioles vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-148) | KC: (+126)

BAL: (-148) | KC: (+126) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+136) | KC: +1.5 (-164)

BAL: -1.5 (+136) | KC: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Orioles vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Orioles) - 4-9, 4.21 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 3-6, 4.56 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Shane Baz (4-9) to the mound, while Seth Lugo (3-6) will get the nod for the Royals. Baz's team is 6-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Baz's team has won 37.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-5). The Royals have a 9-9-0 ATS record in Lugo's 18 starts with a set spread. The Royals are 5-7 in Lugo's 12 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (54%)

Orioles vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -148 favorite at home.

Orioles vs Royals Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +136 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -164.

Orioles vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Orioles-Royals on July 12 is 9.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Royals Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in 23, or 48.9%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Baltimore has been victorious six times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 52 of their 94 opportunities.

The Orioles have posted a record of 46-48-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have gone 22-38 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.7% of those games).

Kansas City is 5-8 (winning just 38.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

The Royals have played in 91 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-45-1).

The Royals have put together a 40-51-0 record ATS this season (covering 44% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads Baltimore in total hits (88) this season while batting .250 with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .346 and a slugging percentage of .466.

He ranks 87th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Gunnar Henderson has 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 34 walks. He's batting .219 and slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .291.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 132nd, his on-base percentage 137th, and his slugging percentage 106th.

Taylor Ward is slashing .256/.384/.352 this season and leads the Orioles with an OPS of .736.

Ward takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a double, five walks and an RBI.

Adley Rutschman is batting .257 with a .332 OBP and 47 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated an on-base percentage of .358 and a slugging percentage of .464. Both lead the Royals. He's batting .288.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Witt hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .286 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Carter Jensen is hitting .243 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .309.

His batting average is 100th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 114th, and he is 70th in slugging.

Jac Caglianone has 81 hits, a team-high for the Royals.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .224 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 32 walks.

Orioles vs Royals Head to Head

7/10/2026: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/22/2026: 8-6 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-6 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/21/2026: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/20/2026: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/4/2025: 11-6 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

11-6 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/3/2025: 4-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/2/2025: 3-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/6/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2025: 8-1 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-1 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/4/2025: 8-2 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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