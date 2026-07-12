Orioles vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12
Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.
MLB action on Sunday includes the Baltimore Orioles facing the Kansas City Royals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Orioles vs Royals Game Info
- Baltimore Orioles (44-51) vs. Kansas City Royals (38-57)
- Date: Sunday, July 12, 2026
- Time: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Coverage: MASN and Royals.TV
Orioles vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BAL: (-148) | KC: (+126)
- Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+136) | KC: +1.5 (-164)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Orioles vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Orioles) - 4-9, 4.21 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 3-6, 4.56 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Shane Baz (4-9) to the mound, while Seth Lugo (3-6) will get the nod for the Royals. Baz's team is 6-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Baz's team has won 37.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-5). The Royals have a 9-9-0 ATS record in Lugo's 18 starts with a set spread. The Royals are 5-7 in Lugo's 12 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Orioles vs Royals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Orioles win (54%)
Orioles vs Royals Moneyline
- Kansas City is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -148 favorite at home.
Orioles vs Royals Spread
- The Orioles are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +136 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -164.
Orioles vs Royals Over/Under
- The over/under for Orioles-Royals on July 12 is 9.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.
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Orioles vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Orioles have been victorious in 23, or 48.9%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Baltimore has been victorious six times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.
- The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 52 of their 94 opportunities.
- The Orioles have posted a record of 46-48-0 against the spread this season.
- The Royals have gone 22-38 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.7% of those games).
- Kansas City is 5-8 (winning just 38.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.
- The Royals have played in 91 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-45-1).
- The Royals have put together a 40-51-0 record ATS this season (covering 44% of the time).
Orioles Player Leaders
- Pete Alonso leads Baltimore in total hits (88) this season while batting .250 with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .346 and a slugging percentage of .466.
- He ranks 87th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Gunnar Henderson has 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 34 walks. He's batting .219 and slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .291.
- Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 132nd, his on-base percentage 137th, and his slugging percentage 106th.
- Taylor Ward is slashing .256/.384/.352 this season and leads the Orioles with an OPS of .736.
- Ward takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a double, five walks and an RBI.
- Adley Rutschman is batting .257 with a .332 OBP and 47 RBI for Baltimore this season.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated an on-base percentage of .358 and a slugging percentage of .464. Both lead the Royals. He's batting .288.
- He ranks 23rd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Witt hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .286 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.
- Carter Jensen is hitting .243 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .309.
- His batting average is 100th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 114th, and he is 70th in slugging.
- Jac Caglianone has 81 hits, a team-high for the Royals.
- Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .224 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 32 walks.
Orioles vs Royals Head to Head
- 7/10/2026: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 4/22/2026: 8-6 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/21/2026: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/20/2026: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/4/2025: 11-6 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/3/2025: 4-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/2/2025: 3-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/6/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/5/2025: 8-1 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 4/4/2025: 8-2 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
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