White Sox vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Chicago White Sox taking on the Houston Astros.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

White Sox vs Astros Game Info

Chicago White Sox (54-48) vs. Houston Astros (51-54)

Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026

Sunday, July 26, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and SCHN

White Sox vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-108) | HOU: (-108)

CHW: (-108) | HOU: (-108) Spread: CHW: +1.5 (-178) | HOU: -1.5 (+146)

CHW: +1.5 (-178) | HOU: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

White Sox vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde (White Sox) - 5-6, 4.16 ERA vs Ronel Blanco (Astros) - 0-0, 7.71 ERA

The White Sox will give the nod to Erick Fedde (5-6, 4.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Ronel Blanco. When Fedde starts, his team is 7-3-0 against the spread this season. Fedde has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Blanco has started just one game with a set spread, which the Astros covered. The Astros have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Blanco starts this season.

White Sox vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (50.5%)

White Sox vs Astros Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -108 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -108 underdog on the road.

White Sox vs Astros Spread

White Sox versus Astros on July 26 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.

Bet on Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

White Sox vs Astros Betting Trends

The White Sox have won in 11, or 61.1%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Chicago has been victorious 14 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The White Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 55 of their 99 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The White Sox have posted a record of 57-42-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros have won 50.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (31-30).

Houston has gone 31-30 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (50.8%).

The Astros have had an over/under set by bookmakers 105 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-46-4).

The Astros have a 51-54-0 record against the spread this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas leads Chicago with 90 hits, batting .243 this season with 46 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .351 and a slugging percentage of .482.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he is 97th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Sam Antonacci leads Chicago with an OBP of .373 this season while batting .281 with 24 walks and 53 runs scored. He's slugging .413.

He is 28th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging in the major leagues.

Colson Montgomery has 79 hits this season and has a slash line of .218/.300/.463.

Chase Meidroth has an OPS of .733, fueled by an OBP of .349 and a team-best slugging percentage of .384 this season.

Meidroth has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has totaled 123 hits with a .432 on-base percentage and a .652 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Astros. He's batting .327.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Alvarez enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .486 with four doubles, five home runs, eight walks and 10 RBIs.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .261 with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 64th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker is hitting .233 with 20 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 33 walks.

Jose Altuve is hitting .238 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 29 walks.

White Sox vs Astros Head to Head

7/24/2026: 9-5 HOU (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-5 HOU (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/12/2025: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/11/2025: 10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/10/2025: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-2 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/4/2025: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/3/2025: 8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/2/2025: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-3 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/18/2024: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 8/17/2024: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 8/16/2024: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

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