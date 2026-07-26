Marlins vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26
Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.
The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Marlins vs Padres Game Info
- Miami Marlins (52-53) vs. San Diego Padres (52-53)
- Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026
- Time: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: Marlins.TV and Padres.TV
Marlins vs Padres Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIA: (-126) | SD: (+108)
- Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+172) | SD: +1.5 (-210)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Marlins vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk (Marlins) - 4-6, 5.09 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Padres) - 6-5, 5.23 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Janson Junk (4-6) to the mound, while Walker Buehler (6-5) will take the ball for the Padres. Junk's team is 6-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Junk's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-2). The Padres are 14-6-0 ATS in Buehler's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Padres are 8-4 in Buehler's 12 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Marlins vs Padres Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Marlins win (62.6%)
Marlins vs Padres Moneyline
- Miami is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +108 underdog on the road.
Marlins vs Padres Spread
- The Marlins are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs (+172 to cover) on the runline. San Diego is -210 to cover.
Marlins vs Padres Over/Under
- Marlins versus Padres on July 26 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.
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Marlins vs Padres Betting Trends
- The Marlins have been victorious in 29, or 63%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Miami has come away with a win 19 times in 31 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.
- The Marlins' games have gone over the total in 53 of their 104 opportunities.
- In 104 games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 53-51-0 against the spread.
- The Padres have gone 28-32 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.7% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, San Diego has gone 15-25 (37.5%).
- The Padres have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times this season for a 48-56-1 record against the over/under.
- The Padres have a 58-47-0 record ATS this season.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Otto Lopez has 133 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .495, both of which lead Miami hitters this season. He has a .331 batting average and an on-base percentage of .366.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- Lopez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with three walks and two RBIs.
- Liam Hicks is hitting .279 with nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .356.
- Among qualifiers, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.
- Xavier Edwards leads Miami with an OBP of .370 this season while batting .289 with 52 walks and 51 runs scored.
- Javier Sanoja has been key for Miami with 69 hits, an OBP of .303 plus a slugging percentage of .394.
Padres Player Leaders
- Fernando Tatis Jr. has an on-base percentage of .349 and a slugging percentage of .398. Both lead the Padres. He's batting .280.
- Including all the qualified players in the majors, he ranks 30th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage.
- Manny Machado leads his team with 78 hits. He has a batting average of .207 while slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .295.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 142nd in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.
- Jackson Merrill has 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 29 walks while batting .227.
- Xander Bogaerts has nine doubles, nine home runs and 47 walks while hitting .218.
Marlins vs Padres Head to Head
- 7/25/2026: 7-2 SD (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/24/2026: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/23/2025: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 7/22/2025: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 7/21/2025: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/28/2025: 10-8 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/27/2025: 8-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/26/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 8/11/2024: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 8/10/2024: 9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
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