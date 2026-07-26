Marlins vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Marlins vs Padres Game Info

Miami Marlins (52-53) vs. San Diego Padres (52-53)

Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026

Sunday, July 26, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and Padres.TV

Marlins vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-126) | SD: (+108)

MIA: (-126) | SD: (+108) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+172) | SD: +1.5 (-210)

MIA: -1.5 (+172) | SD: +1.5 (-210) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Marlins vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk (Marlins) - 4-6, 5.09 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Padres) - 6-5, 5.23 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Janson Junk (4-6) to the mound, while Walker Buehler (6-5) will take the ball for the Padres. Junk's team is 6-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Junk's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-2). The Padres are 14-6-0 ATS in Buehler's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Padres are 8-4 in Buehler's 12 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Marlins vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (62.6%)

Marlins vs Padres Moneyline

Miami is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +108 underdog on the road.

Marlins vs Padres Spread

The Marlins are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs (+172 to cover) on the runline. San Diego is -210 to cover.

Marlins vs Padres Over/Under

Marlins versus Padres on July 26 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Padres Betting Trends

The Marlins have been victorious in 29, or 63%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Miami has come away with a win 19 times in 31 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Marlins' games have gone over the total in 53 of their 104 opportunities.

In 104 games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 53-51-0 against the spread.

The Padres have gone 28-32 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, San Diego has gone 15-25 (37.5%).

The Padres have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times this season for a 48-56-1 record against the over/under.

The Padres have a 58-47-0 record ATS this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has 133 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .495, both of which lead Miami hitters this season. He has a .331 batting average and an on-base percentage of .366.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Lopez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with three walks and two RBIs.

Liam Hicks is hitting .279 with nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards leads Miami with an OBP of .370 this season while batting .289 with 52 walks and 51 runs scored.

Javier Sanoja has been key for Miami with 69 hits, an OBP of .303 plus a slugging percentage of .394.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has an on-base percentage of .349 and a slugging percentage of .398. Both lead the Padres. He's batting .280.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he ranks 30th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage.

Manny Machado leads his team with 78 hits. He has a batting average of .207 while slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 142nd in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Merrill has 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 29 walks while batting .227.

Xander Bogaerts has nine doubles, nine home runs and 47 walks while hitting .218.

Marlins vs Padres Head to Head

7/25/2026: 7-2 SD (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 SD (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/24/2026: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/23/2025: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/22/2025: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/21/2025: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/28/2025: 10-8 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-8 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/27/2025: 8-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/26/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/11/2024: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-6 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/10/2024: 9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

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