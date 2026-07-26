Dodgers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the New York Mets.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Mets Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (66-38) vs. New York Mets (43-61)

Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026

Sunday, July 26, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-154) | NYM: (+130)

LAD: (-154) | NYM: (+130) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+104) | NYM: +1.5 (-125)

LAD: -1.5 (+104) | NYM: +1.5 (-125) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Dodgers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 4-7, 5.13 ERA vs Freddy Peralta (Mets) - 5-9, 5.01 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Emmet Sheehan (4-7, 5.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Freddy Peralta (5-9, 5.01 ERA). Sheehan's team is 6-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sheehan's team has won 47.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-9). The Mets have a 9-12-0 ATS record in Peralta's 21 starts that had a set spread. The Mets have a 2-6 record in Peralta's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (56.8%)

Dodgers vs Mets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Mets reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-154) and New York as the underdog (+130) despite being the home team.

Dodgers vs Mets Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Mets. The Dodgers are +104 to cover, and the Mets are -125.

Dodgers vs Mets Over/Under

Dodgers versus Mets on July 26 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 64, or 64%, of the 100 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Los Angeles has won 46 of 73 games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of their 103 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 47-56-0 against the spread in their 103 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mets are 9-29 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 23.7% of those games).

New York has not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer in 11 chances.

The Mets have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times this season for a 44-51-6 record against the over/under.

The Mets have covered 44.6% of their games this season, going 45-56-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 104 hits and an OBP of .392 this season. He has a .286 batting average and a slugging percentage of .527.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 14th in slugging.

Freddie Freeman has an OPS of .862, fueled by an OBP of .377 and a team-best slugging percentage of .486 this season. He's batting .294.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Freeman enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with three doubles and three walks.

Andy Pages has 105 hits this season and has a slash line of .266/.334/.461.

Pages enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a triple and three walks.

Max Muncy is batting .262 with a .357 OBP and 47 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Muncy enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .294 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Bo Bichette has racked up a team-best .369 slugging percentage. He's batting .253 with an on-base percentage of .302.

He ranks 78th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Carson Benge is batting .260 with 13 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 65th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage.

Marcus Semien is batting .207 with eight doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks.

Brett Baty is batting .223 with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 30 walks.

Dodgers vs Mets Head to Head

7/24/2026: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/15/2026: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/14/2026: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/13/2026: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/5/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/4/2025: 6-1 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/3/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/2/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/25/2025: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2025: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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