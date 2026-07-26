Rangers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Rangers vs Mariners Game Info

Texas Rangers (52-51) vs. Seattle Mariners (51-53)

Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026

Sunday, July 26, 2026 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and Mariners.TV

Rangers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-108) | SEA: (-108)

TEX: (-108) | SEA: (-108) Spread: TEX: +1.5 (-192) | SEA: -1.5 (+158)

TEX: +1.5 (-192) | SEA: -1.5 (+158) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Rangers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 7-6, 3.76 ERA vs Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 8-6, 3.38 ERA

The Rangers will give the ball to Jacob deGrom (7-6, 3.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Logan Gilbert (8-6, 3.38 ERA). deGrom's team is 11-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. deGrom's team has been victorious in 64.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-5. When Gilbert starts, the Mariners have gone 9-11-0 against the spread. The Mariners were named the moneyline underdog for three Gilbert starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Rangers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (50.2%)

Rangers vs Mariners Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Rangers, Seattle is the underdog at -108, and Texas is -108 playing at home.

Rangers vs Mariners Spread

Rangers vs Mariners Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Rangers-Mariners on July 26, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

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Rangers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 25, or 51%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Texas has won 28 of 53 games when listed as at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Rangers' games have gone over the total in 54 of their 102 opportunities.

The Rangers have posted a record of 48-54-0 against the spread this season.

The Mariners have won 23.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (3-10).

Seattle has a 3-10 record (winning just 23.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Mariners have played in 103 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-48-6).

The Mariners have covered only 35.9% of their games this season, going 37-66-0 against the spread.

Rangers Player Leaders

Jake Burger is batting .240 with 15 doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .301 and a slugging percentage of .428.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 124th, and he is 74th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .271 with 23 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .337.

His batting average is 48th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 68th, and his slugging percentage 67th.

Nimmo takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Ezequiel Duran is batting .267 with a .432 slugging percentage and 51 RBI this year.

Duran has recorded at least one base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with three doubles and an RBI.

Joc Pederson has been key for Texas with 65 hits, an OBP of .338 plus a slugging percentage of .485.

Pederson heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has put up an on-base percentage of .378, a slugging percentage of .440, and has 98 hits, all club-highs for the Mariners (while batting .280).

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 30th, his on-base percentage is 14th, and he is 61st in slugging.

Josh Naylor's .356 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .259 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 67th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage.

Julio Rodriguez has 16 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks while batting .257.

Cole Young has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .256.

Rangers vs Mariners Head to Head

7/24/2026: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/19/2026: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/18/2026: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/17/2026: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/8/2026: 3-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 4/7/2026: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/6/2026: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 8/3/2025: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/2/2025: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/1/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

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