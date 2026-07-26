Brewers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Brewers vs Rockies Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (64-39) vs. Colorado Rockies (42-63)

Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026

Sunday, July 26, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Rockies.TV

Brewers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-295) | COL: (+240)

MIL: (-295) | COL: (+240) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-125) | COL: +1.5 (+104)

MIL: -1.5 (-125) | COL: +1.5 (+104) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Brewers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 10-4, 1.57 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 2-9, 7.28 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Jacob Misiorowski (10-4) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (2-9) will take the ball for the Rockies. Misiorowski and his team are 12-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Misiorowski's team is 11-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies are 9-10-0 against the spread when Freeland starts. The Rockies have a 6-13 record in Freeland's 19 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (74.7%)

Brewers vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +240 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -295 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Brewers. The Rockies are +104 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are -125.

Brewers vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Rockies game on July 26 has been set at 7.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 49, or 65.3%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Milwaukee has played as a favorite of -295 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 44 of 103 chances this season.

In 103 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 54-49-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have a 42-59 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.6% of those games).

Colorado is 2-5 (winning just 28.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +240 or longer.

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 47 times this season for a 47-53-3 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have covered 54.4% of their games this season, going 56-47-0 against the spread.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang is batting .265 with 24 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 58 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .361 and a slugging percentage of .463.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Turang will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

William Contreras has an OPS of .734, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .394 this season. He's batting .274.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging in MLB.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee in total hits (81) this season, and 34 of those have gone for extra bases.

Jackson Chourio has been key for Milwaukee with 79 hits, an OBP of .335 plus a slugging percentage of .472.

Chourio takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .235 with two walks.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has a .384 on-base percentage and a .482 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .301.

Including all qualified players in MLB, his batting average places him eighth, his on-base percentage is 12th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Rumfield enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .267 with two doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Hunter Goodman has racked up 93 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .563 with an on-base percentage of .332.

He is 67th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jake McCarthy is hitting .303 with 21 doubles, seven triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

Kyle Karros has 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 44 walks while batting .263.

Brewers vs Rockies Head to Head

7/24/2026: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/7/2026: 12-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

12-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/6/2026: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 6/5/2026: 9-7 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-7 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/29/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 6/28/2025: 5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/27/2025: 10-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

10-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/10/2025: 7-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/9/2025: 17-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

17-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!