Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the Boston Red Sox taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (53-50) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (48-57)

Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026

Sunday, July 26, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and SNET

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-136) | TOR: (+116)

BOS: (-136) | TOR: (+116) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+162) | TOR: +1.5 (-196)

BOS: -1.5 (+162) | TOR: +1.5 (-196) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Red Sox) - 4-3, 3.15 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 4-9, 4.51 ERA

The probable starters are Ranger Suarez (4-3) for the Red Sox and Kevin Gausman (4-9) for the Blue Jays. Suarez's team is 9-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Suarez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-6. The Blue Jays have an 8-13-0 record against the spread in Gausman's starts. The Blue Jays have a 1-6 record in Gausman's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (53.4%)

The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays reveal Boston as the favorite (-136) and Toronto as the underdog (+116) on the road.

The Red Sox are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Red Sox are +162 to cover, and the Blue Jays are -196.

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Red Sox-Blue Jays on July 26, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 33, or 50%, of the 66 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Boston has a record of 12-16 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -136 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 44 of 101 chances this season.

In 101 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 48-53-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have won 35.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (16-29).

Toronto has a record of 5-9 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (35.7%).

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 55 times this season for a 55-48-1 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have collected a 48-56-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.2% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has 98 hits and an OBP of .389, both of which are tops among Boston hitters this season. He has a .291 batting average and a slugging percentage of .552.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 16th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu has 21 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 42 walks. He's batting .253 and slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among all qualifying players, he is 78th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Ceddanne Rafaela has hit 10 homers with a team-high .439 SLG this season.

Caleb Durbin has 10 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .233 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a has .348 on-base percentage to pace the Blue Jays. He's batting .267 while slugging .358.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he is 53rd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage.

Guerrero hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

Ernie Clement's .425 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .298 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is currently 10th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Kazuma Okamoto leads the Blue Jays with 84 hits.

George Springer is batting .229 with 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Head to Head

7/25/2026: 6-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/24/2026: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/18/2026: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/17/2026: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/16/2026: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/29/2026: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/28/2026: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/27/2026: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/25/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/24/2025: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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