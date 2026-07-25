White Sox vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Chicago White Sox take on the Houston Astros.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

White Sox vs Astros Game Info

Chicago White Sox (54-48) vs. Houston Astros (51-54)

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Saturday, July 25, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and SCHN

White Sox vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-120) | HOU: (+102)

CHW: (-120) | HOU: (+102) Spread: CHW: +1.5 (-205) | HOU: -1.5 (+168)

CHW: +1.5 (-205) | HOU: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

White Sox vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke (White Sox) - 7-4, 3.20 ERA vs Hunter Brown (Astros) - 1-1, 4.05 ERA

The White Sox will give the ball to Sean Burke (7-4, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Hunter Brown (1-1, 4.05 ERA). Burke's team is 8-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Burke's team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Astros have a 4-4-0 record against the spread in Brown's starts. The Astros were the underdog on the moneyline for one Brown start this season -- they lost.

White Sox vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (58.8%)

White Sox vs Astros Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Houston is a +102 underdog on the road.

White Sox vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the White Sox. The Astros are +168 to cover, while the White Sox are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

White Sox versus Astros on July 25 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -108 and the under set at -112.

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White Sox vs Astros Betting Trends

The White Sox have been chosen as favorites in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (61.1%) in those games.

This year Chicago has won 10 of 15 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The White Sox's games have gone over the total in 55 of their 99 opportunities.

The White Sox have posted a record of 57-42-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros have put together a 31-30 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Houston has a 25-22 record (winning 53.2% of its games).

The Astros have had an over/under set by bookmakers 105 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-46-4).

The Astros have a 51-54-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.6% of the time).

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has 90 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .243 with 46 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .351 and a slugging percentage of .482.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 96th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Sam Antonacci leads Chicago with an OBP of .373 this season while batting .281 with 24 walks and 53 runs scored. He's slugging .413.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 30th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Colson Montgomery has 79 hits this season and has a slash line of .218/.300/.463.

Chase Meidroth leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.384) thanks to 25 extra-base hits.

Meidroth enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .412 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has accumulated a team-best OBP (.432) and slugging percentage (.652), and paces the Astros in hits (123, while batting .327).

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is first in slugging.

Alvarez enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .486 with four doubles, five home runs, eight walks and 10 RBIs.

Isaac Paredes has 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 40 walks while batting .261. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 64th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker is hitting .233 with 20 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 33 walks.

Jose Altuve is hitting .238 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 29 walks.

White Sox vs Astros Head to Head

7/24/2026: 9-5 HOU (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-5 HOU (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/12/2025: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/11/2025: 10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/10/2025: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-2 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/4/2025: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/3/2025: 8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/2/2025: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-3 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/18/2024: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 8/17/2024: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 8/16/2024: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

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