Orioles vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Atlanta Braves.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs Braves Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (50-54) vs. Atlanta Braves (61-42)

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Saturday, July 25, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and BravesVsn

Orioles vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-116) | ATL: (-102)

BAL: (-116) | ATL: (-102) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-194) | ATL: -1.5 (+160)

BAL: +1.5 (-194) | ATL: -1.5 (+160) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Orioles vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young (Orioles) - 8-2, 3.25 ERA vs Bryce Elder (Braves) - 6-6, 4.06 ERA

The probable pitchers are Brandon Young (8-2) for the Orioles and Bryce Elder (6-6) for the Braves. Young and his team are 13-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Young's team has been victorious in 71.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-2. The Braves have a 7-12-0 ATS record in Elder's 19 starts with a set spread. The Braves have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Elder's starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

Orioles vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (52.4%)

Orioles vs Braves Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Braves, Baltimore is the favorite at -116, and Atlanta is -102 playing on the road.

Orioles vs Braves Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Braves are +160 to cover, while the Orioles are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Orioles vs Braves Over/Under

Orioles versus Braves, on July 25, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Braves Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in 25, or 50%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Baltimore has come away with a win 25 times in 48 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 55 of their 103 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have posted a record of 52-51-0 against the spread this season.

The Braves have been the underdog on the moneyline 25 total times this season. They've gone 13-12 in those games.

Atlanta has a 12-7 record (winning 63.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Braves have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 100 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 49 of those games (49-47-4).

The Braves have put together a 54-46-0 record ATS this season (covering 54% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 97 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .463, both of which are tops among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .249 batting average and an on-base percentage of .347.

He ranks 85th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Alonso hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .273 with three doubles and a walk.

Taylor Ward leads Baltimore with an OBP of .385 this season while batting .250 with 80 walks and 63 runs scored. He's slugging .357.

He is 84th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging in the major leagues.

Ward brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double and three walks.

Gunnar Henderson has 95 hits this season and has a slash line of .223/.294/.401.

Leody Taveras has four home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .234 this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has racked up 108 hits, a team-high for the Braves. He's batting .269 and slugging .532 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He is 52nd in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Ozzie Albies is batting .264 with 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Michael Harris II has a .508 slugging percentage, which leads the Braves.

Drake Baldwin leads his team with a .364 OBP.

Orioles vs Braves Head to Head

7/24/2026: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/6/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/5/2025: 9-6 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-6 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/4/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/13/2024: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/12/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/11/2024: 4-0 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/7/2023: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/6/2023: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/5/2023: 9-4 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!