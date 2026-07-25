Orioles vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Atlanta Braves.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Orioles vs Braves Game Info
- Baltimore Orioles (50-54) vs. Atlanta Braves (61-42)
- Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Coverage: MASN and BravesVsn
Orioles vs Braves Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BAL: (-116) | ATL: (-102)
- Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-194) | ATL: -1.5 (+160)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Orioles vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young (Orioles) - 8-2, 3.25 ERA vs Bryce Elder (Braves) - 6-6, 4.06 ERA
The probable pitchers are Brandon Young (8-2) for the Orioles and Bryce Elder (6-6) for the Braves. Young and his team are 13-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Young's team has been victorious in 71.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-2. The Braves have a 7-12-0 ATS record in Elder's 19 starts with a set spread. The Braves have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Elder's starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.
Orioles vs Braves Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Braves win (52.4%)
Orioles vs Braves Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Braves, Baltimore is the favorite at -116, and Atlanta is -102 playing on the road.
Orioles vs Braves Spread
- The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Braves are +160 to cover, while the Orioles are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Orioles vs Braves Over/Under
- Orioles versus Braves, on July 25, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -106 and the under -114.
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Orioles vs Braves Betting Trends
- The Orioles have been victorious in 25, or 50%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Baltimore has come away with a win 25 times in 48 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.
- The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 55 of their 103 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Orioles have posted a record of 52-51-0 against the spread this season.
- The Braves have been the underdog on the moneyline 25 total times this season. They've gone 13-12 in those games.
- Atlanta has a 12-7 record (winning 63.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.
- The Braves have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 100 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 49 of those games (49-47-4).
- The Braves have put together a 54-46-0 record ATS this season (covering 54% of the time).
Orioles Player Leaders
- Pete Alonso has 97 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .463, both of which are tops among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .249 batting average and an on-base percentage of .347.
- He ranks 85th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Alonso hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .273 with three doubles and a walk.
- Taylor Ward leads Baltimore with an OBP of .385 this season while batting .250 with 80 walks and 63 runs scored. He's slugging .357.
- He is 84th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Ward brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double and three walks.
- Gunnar Henderson has 95 hits this season and has a slash line of .223/.294/.401.
- Leody Taveras has four home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .234 this season.
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson has racked up 108 hits, a team-high for the Braves. He's batting .269 and slugging .532 with an on-base percentage of .344.
- He is 52nd in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.
- Ozzie Albies is batting .264 with 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .315.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.
- Michael Harris II has a .508 slugging percentage, which leads the Braves.
- Drake Baldwin leads his team with a .364 OBP.
Orioles vs Braves Head to Head
- 7/24/2026: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/6/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 7/5/2025: 9-6 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 7/4/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 6/13/2024: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 6/12/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/11/2024: 4-0 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/7/2023: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 5/6/2023: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)
- 5/5/2023: 9-4 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
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