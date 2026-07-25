Pirates vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Pirates vs Cubs Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (53-51) vs. Chicago Cubs (58-45)

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Saturday, July 25, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and MARQ

Pirates vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-132) | CHC: (+112)

PIT: (-132) | CHC: (+112) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+168) | CHC: +1.5 (-205)

PIT: -1.5 (+168) | CHC: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Pirates vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 9-8, 3.43 ERA vs Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 6-8, 3.91 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Paul Skenes (9-8, 3.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Shota Imanaga (6-8, 3.91 ERA). When Skenes starts, his team is 8-13-0 against the spread this season. Skenes' team has a record of 8-10 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Imanaga starts, the Cubs have gone 6-13-0 against the spread. The Cubs were the moneyline underdog for two Imanaga starts this season -- they split the games.

Pirates vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (58.8%)

Pirates vs Cubs Moneyline

The Pirates vs Cubs moneyline has Pittsburgh as a -132 favorite, while Chicago is a +112 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are at +1.5 on the runline against the Pirates. The Cubs are -205 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are +168.

Pirates vs Cubs Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Pirates-Cubs on July 25, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Pirates have been victorious in 31, or 58.5%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Pittsburgh has won 17 of 34 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Pirates' games have gone over the total in 59 of their 102 opportunities.

The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 53-49-0 in 102 games with a line this season.

The Cubs have won 16 of the 29 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (55.2%).

Chicago has gone 7-4 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (63.6%).

The Cubs have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 99 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 53 of those games (53-46-0).

The Cubs have put together a 44-55-0 record ATS this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has 103 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .386. He has a .272 batting average and a slugging percentage of .456.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 51st in slugging.

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh in total hits (91) this season while batting .241 with 43 extra-base hits. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .311.

His batting average is 100th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 106th, and his slugging percentage 38th.

Nick Gonzales has hit six homers with a team-high .412 SLG this season.

Gonzales has picked up a hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .326 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .277 with a .340 OBP and 64 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has racked up a team-high OBP (.385) and slugging percentage (.527), and paces the Cubs in hits (109, while batting .285).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 22nd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Nico Hoerner is batting .244 with 23 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .336 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 94th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 141st in slugging percentage.

Dansby Swanson has 12 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 39 walks while batting .213.

Alex Bregman is batting .237 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 52 walks.

Pirates vs Cubs Head to Head

7/24/2026: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/28/2026: 7-2 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-2 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/27/2026: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-4 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/26/2026: 12-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/25/2026: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/12/2026: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/11/2026: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/10/2026: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/17/2025: 8-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2025: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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