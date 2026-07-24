Tigers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 24

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are playing the Kansas City Royals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Tigers vs Royals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (49-54) vs. Kansas City Royals (43-61)

Date: Friday, July 24, 2026

Friday, July 24, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and Royals.TV

Tigers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-290) | KC: (+235)

DET: (-290) | KC: (+235) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-126) | KC: +1.5 (+105)

DET: -1.5 (-126) | KC: +1.5 (+105) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Tigers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 6-5, 2.83 ERA vs Beck Way (Royals) - 1-0, 3.22 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (6-5) to the mound, while Beck Way (1-0) will answer the bell for the Royals. Skubal and his team have a record of 6-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Skubal's team has won 53.8% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-6). Way's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Tigers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (67.8%)

Tigers vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Royals, Detroit is the favorite at -290, and Kansas City is +235 playing on the road.

Tigers vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Tigers. The Royals are +105 to cover, and the Tigers are -126.

Tigers vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Tigers-Royals on July 24 is 7.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 29, or 55.8%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Detroit this season, with a -290 moneyline set for this game.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 42 of 101 chances this season.

In 101 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 53-48-0 against the spread.

The Royals have won 26 of the 67 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (38.8%).

Kansas City has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +235 or longer.

In the 100 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-50-1).

The Royals are 46-54-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit OPS (.810) this season. He has a .281 batting average, an on-base percentage of .388, and a slugging percentage of .422.

He is 30th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging among all qualified batters in MLB.

McGonigle hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .231 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and three RBIs.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit with 96 hits. He is batting .274 this season and has 46 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .537 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among qualified hitters, he is 44th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Dingler enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Riley Greene has collected 105 base hits, an OBP of .374 and a slugging percentage of .469 this season.

Greene has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Spencer Torkelson has 19 home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .206 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Carter Jensen is hitting .240 with 23 doubles, 14 home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 104th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Jac Caglianone leads his team with 87 hits. He has a batting average of .258 while slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He ranks 71st in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .230 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 37 walks.

Isaac Collins has 17 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 40 walks while hitting .245.

Tigers vs Royals Head to Head

7/23/2026: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/10/2026: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/9/2026: 5-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/8/2026: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/16/2026: 10-9 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-9 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/15/2026: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/14/2026: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/31/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/30/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/29/2025: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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