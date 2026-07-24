Rays vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 24

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Cleveland Guardians.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rays vs Guardians Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (59-43) vs. Cleveland Guardians (54-50)

Date: Friday, July 24, 2026

Friday, July 24, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and CleGuardians.TV

Rays vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-134) | CLE: (+116)

TB: (-134) | CLE: (+116) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+168) | CLE: +1.5 (-205)

TB: -1.5 (+168) | CLE: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rays vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan (Rays) - 8-6, 3.16 ERA vs Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 8-5, 3.74 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Shane McClanahan (8-6) versus the Guardians and Joey Cantillo (8-5). McClanahan's team is 10-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. McClanahan's team has won 71.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-4). When Cantillo starts, the Guardians are 14-7-0 against the spread. The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Cantillo's starts this season, and they went 9-3 in those matchups.

Rays vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (60.1%)

Rays vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -134 favorite at home.

Rays vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rays. The Guardians are -205 to cover the spread, and the Rays are +168.

Rays vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for Rays-Guardians on July 24 is 7.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 39, or 62.9%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Tampa Bay has a record of 21-11 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 47 of their 100 opportunities.

In 100 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 59-41-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have won 54.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (24-20).

Cleveland has a 13-9 record (winning 59.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 98 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-51-0).

The Guardians have collected a 48-50-0 record ATS this season (covering 49% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 111 hits, batting .287 this season with 45 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .378 and a slugging percentage of .553.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 19th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with an OPS of .849. He has a slash line of .307/.382/.467 this season.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him fifth, his on-base percentage 12th, and his slugging percentage 43rd.

Jonathan Aranda has 105 hits this season and has a slash line of .283/.378/.442.

Chandler Simpson has no home runs, but 19 RBI and a batting average of .288 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter has racked up 93 hits, a team-high for the Guardians. He's batting .284 and slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 24th, his on-base percentage is 51st, and he is 57th in slugging.

Brayan Rocchio's .403 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .271 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 101st in slugging.

Jose Ramirez is batting .239 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 43 walks.

Steven Kwan leads his team with a .354 OBP.

Rays vs Guardians Head to Head

4/28/2026: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/27/2026: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/7/2025: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/6/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/5/2025: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-1 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/4/2025: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/27/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/26/2025: 3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/25/2025: 9-0 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-0 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/15/2024: 2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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