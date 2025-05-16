Which WNBA Futures Bets Stand Out for Paige Bueckers' Rookie Season?

Paige Bueckers will make her WNBA debut for the Dallas Wings tonight, just one month removed from winning the 2025 women's national championship.

It's safe to say expectations are high for this year's first overall draft pick. FanDuel Sportsbook even has Paige Bueckers WNBA Specials available.

Let's check out some of those specials and see which bets stand out for Bueckers' rookie year.

Best Bets for Paige Bueckers' Rookie Season

The Dallas Wings roster only one player who averaged more than 1.5 made threes in 2024, though it just so happens to be one of the top three-point shooters in the game -- Arike Ogunbowale.

Last season, Ogunbowale cashed in 112 threes -- the second-most in the W to only Caitlin Clark (122). Arike sacrifices efficiency for volume, however, and shot threes at just a 34.6% clip last year, which was actually up from the season before (34.3%).

Bueckers was a career 42.3% three-point shooter in college and most recently shot 48.3% from behind the arc during UConn's national championship run. Dallas will want her shooting the three ball plenty, which could ease Ogunbowale a bit off from the 8.5 trios per game she was attempting last season.

If Bueckers' efficiency looks anything like her college days, this race could be closer than these +470 odds suggest, particularly with the possibility of missed games.

The Wings' win total for 2025 is set at 18.5, which projects them to go under .500 in this year's 44-game season. But with Bueckers and other key additions in the fold, I think we can shoot for Dallas to win 20-plus games.

Dallas not only supplied Ogunbowale with this year's first overall draft pick, but they also brought in DiJonai Carrington this offseason. Carrington is coming off an All-Defensive First Team selection last season, and she also won the 2024 Most Improved Player award.

The Ogunbowale-Bueckers-Carrington trio provides a steady measure of offense and defense, and that leads me to believe the Wings could be legit this season.

Dallas' frontcourt won't make any top-five lists, but they at least have options among NaLyssa Smith, Maddy Siegrist, and Teaira McCowan -- all of whom will benefit from playing with a stellar backcourt. In 2023, Siegrist was women's college basketball single-season scoring leader, notably beating out Caitlin Clark. Plus, Dallas is bringing Tyasha Harris off the bench. Harris averaged 1.5 made threes on a 39.5% 3P% for the Connecticut Sun last season.

Asking this roster to go 20-24 doesn't seem as far-fetched as these +114 odds imply.

Looking for WNBA betting opportunities? Check out the WNBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.