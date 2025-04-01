Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Ashton Jeanty is considered the best running back prospect available by the masses, which is why he's the heavy favorite to be the first player selected at his position. Jeanty is coming off a jaw-dropping 2024 campaign with the Boise State Broncos where he rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Nowadays, it's a bit rarer to see a running back hear their name called early in the draft. Over the last five drafts, there have only been five running backs taken in the first round, and Bijan Robinson is the only one during that span to be drafted inside the top-10.

It seems inevitable that Jeanty is the next running back to be selected in the first round despite teams prioritizing the position less in recent years. Poised to be an immediate difference-maker at the next level, which team will pick Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Ashton Jeanty Draft Betting Odds

Ashton Jeanty's Most Likely Landing Spots

At the moment, the Las Vegas Raiders -- who currently hold the sixth overall pick -- are the favorites to select Jeanty, and it's easy to understand why. For starters, the Raiders hired Pete Carroll to be the organization's next head coach, and he's shown a tendency to lean on the ground game during his previous coaching tenures.

On top of that, Las Vegas struggled to run the ball a season ago following the departure of Josh Jacobs, with veteran Alexander Mattison leading the team in rushing yards (420) and rushing touchdowns (4). Jeanty's 5.25 yards after contact per attempt and 152 missed tackles forced, via PFF, are metrics that likely pique the interest of new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

If Jeanty were to be drafted by the Raiders, he'd be joining an offense that now has Geno Smith under center, along with Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers providing a formidable receiving duo through the air. Even though Vegas has signed veteran Raheem Mostert this offseason, Jeanty would be in store for a massive workload upon joining the Raiders, making him a coveted option in fantasy football.

There's still a chance the Chicago Bears elect to address the trenches even further after revamping their offensive line, but they are now in a spot where they could take the best player available at pick No. 10. Following the hiring of Ben Johnson at head coach, the Bears traded for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson while also signing Drew Dalman to strengthen their offensive line, proving that Johnson understands how much the Detroit Lions' stellar offensive line contributed to his success as a play caller.

Even though Chicago signed D'Andre Swift ahead of the 2024 season, that was before Johnson was named the head coach, and Swift has been inconsistent throughout his career. As the team with the second-shortest odds to select Jeanty, the Bears would love to add some explosiveness to their rushing attack, and the Boise State product led all collegiate running backs with 150-plus rushing attempts last season in runs of 10-plus yards (63) and breakaway yards (yards on designed attempts more than 15 yards; 1,366).

Currently, Chicago has the 10th overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they'll certainly have to consider taking Jeanty if he's still on the board when they are on the clock. Playing alongside Caleb Williams, D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, and a new-look offensive line would make Jeanty an enticing player to target in fantasy drafts if he lands in the Windy City.

The Denver Broncos are currently slotted in at the 20th overall pick in the first round, but they are a team that makes a ton of sense as a potential suitor for Jeanty. Although it seems improbable that Jeanty would still be available if Denver were to stay put, he's potentially someone they'd be willing to move up for.

Head coach Sean Payton is prepared to move forward with Bo Nix as the team's franchise signal-caller and the Broncos signed veteran Evan Engram this offseason, which could lower their interest in taking a tight end early in this year's draft. That puts the running back position arguably at the top of Denver's needs entering the draft, especially with Javonte Williams -- who led the team with only 513 rushing yards last season -- departing in free agency.

The market seems to believe the Broncos have their sights on addressing their backfield in the first round, with running back having the shortest odds for the position of Denver's first drafted player. Considering that Jeanty totaled 80 receptions for 862 yards and 6 receiving touchdowns across his three seasons in college, he's more than capable of being a threat in both facets of the Broncos' offense immediately -- similar to Alvin Kamara when he played for Payton on the New Orleans Saints.

