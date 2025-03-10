What's DK Metcalf's Fantasy Football Outlook With the Steelers?

Last week, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf requested a trade away from the team.

His wish was granted just last night.

The Seahawks agreed to send Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2025 second-round draft pick. Pittsburgh and Metcalf then agreed on a five-year, $150 million extension -- the highest contract in team history.

That's a bold contract to hand out for a team that doesn't even have a starting quarterback under contract, though it's no surprise to find out Pittsburgh knows more than we do. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Steelers have emerged as a potential landing spot for Aaron Rodgers. Nothing is set in stone, but it seems more likely than not the former Jet ends up in Pittsburgh.

With that, let's check out Metcalf's fantasy football outlook with the Steelers, including how his arrival will affect George Pickens.

DK Metcalf's Fantasy Football Outlook in Pittsburgh

Despite a tendency to appear on the weekly injury report, Metcalf has been one of the more durable wideouts in the NFL. He's missed only three games in his six-year career, which has in part helped him churn out the following fantasy finishes (in half-PPR scoring) since his rookie campaign: WR32, WR7, WR12, WR18, WR16, and WR32.

He started off red-hot in 2024, logging 100-plus yards in three of his first four games. It was mostly downhill from there, though. He missed two games after sustaining an MCL injury in Week 7 and returned to find Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the new big dog in the receiving room.

All in all, Metcalf posted 992 yards and 5 touchdowns on 108 targets and a 21.3% target share in 2024. He averaged 15.0 yards per catch and 1.88 yards per route run.

Entering his age-28 season, Metcalf's durability and big-play ability is where he figures to earn his fantasy value. He commanded a whopping 41.1% air yards share a season ago despite playing second fiddle in overall target volume to JSN. After handing him a gaudy contract extension, we have to imagine that Pittsburgh will see to a productive season from Metcalf, one that emphasizes the long balls. Metcalf caught at least one 22-plus yard reception in 12 out of 15 games in 2024.

To add, he could be considered a candidate to enjoy positive touchdown regression in 2025. Metcalf posted an 8.1% touchdown rate through his first three seasons. That's fallen to 5.2% over his last three campaigns, including a 4.6% touchdown rate in 2024.

The big and obvious elephant in the room -- who will throw passes to Metcalf? As mentioned, it's been reported that a Rodgers-Steelers union is in play. That outcome has become even more likely now that Justin Fields and the Jets have agreed to a two-year, $40 million deal. Sam Darnold's name was tossed around, too, though it was just reported that he agreed to a three-year, $110.5 million deal with the Seahawks.

We can't firmly name Metcalf's fantasy value until the rest of the pieces fall in place. Although Rodgers is entering his age-42 season and has left us with a sour taste in our mouth, we can't forget he helped sustain a WR11 finish from Garrett Wilson and a WR14 season from Davante Adams in 2024.

Pittsburgh's commitment to Metcalf -- both in acquiring and signing him to a long-term deal -- is a huge positive when it comes to his fantasy outlook. Pairing him with a QB that can keep his receivers fantasy-relevant is the next step.

How DK Metcalf Impacts George Pickens

The George Pickens of it all got even more complicated with the Metcalf trade.

Pickens has never been known to understate his feelings when issues arise. Be it inconsistent quarterback play or an unsatisfactory role, Pickens was left without optimism for the future following Pittsburgh's Wild Card loss to Baltimore.

With one year left on his rookie contract, the Steelers have shelled out for a receiver who boasts a similar profile to him. Pickens (15.3 YPC, 45.3% air yards share, 13.5 aDOT) and Metcalf (15.0 YPC, 41.1% air yards share, 13.7 aDOT) flashed similar roles and somewhat similar results with their respective teams in 2024. Are the Steelers really going to just chuck it with these two in 2025? That question will help get answered once we see what moves are next for Pittsburgh, namely at quarterback. It's no surprise to see Pickens popping up in trade rumors.

If Pickens stays, we should expect his fantasy value to take a hit. Even if the Steelers come out with the most empowered offense they've had since drafting Pickens in 2022, they'll undoubtedly prioritize the guy they just inked to a massive contract over the player seeking a massive contract.

