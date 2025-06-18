Pacers vs. Thunder NBA Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for June 19

Pacers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025

Thursday, June 19, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: ABC

The Oklahoma City Thunder take a 3-2 lead into a decisive Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The Thunder are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which will be broadcast on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET. The matchup's point total is set at 222.5.

Pacers vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -6.5 222.5 -260 +215

Pacers vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (59.2%)

Pacers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have gone 54-26-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pacers are 37-43-2 this year.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over 44 times.

Pacers games this year have hit the over 53.7% of the time (44 out of 82 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has fared better when playing at home, covering 29 times in 42 home games, and 25 times in 40 road games.

When playing at home, the Thunder eclipse the over/under 59.5% of the time (25 of 42 games). They've hit the over in 47.5% of away games (19 of 40 contests).

Indiana has been better against the spread at home (19-21-1) than on the road (18-22-1) this year.

Both at home (22 of 41) and away (22 of 41), the Pacers' games have gone over (in terms of the over/under) 53.7% of the time.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.7 points, 5 boards and 6.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (fourth in NBA) and 1 block.

Jalen Williams averages 21.6 points, 5.3 boards and 5.1 assists, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 36.5% from downtown, with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 10.7 boards and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 58.1% from the field.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 12 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Luguentz Dort's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the field and 41.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists for the Pacers.

Per game, Pascal Siakam provides the Pacers 20.2 points, 6.9 boards and 3.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Pacers get 15.6 points per game from Myles Turner, plus 6.5 boards and 1.5 assists.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is making 45.8% of his shots from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

The Pacers get 9.1 points per game from T.J. McConnell, plus 2.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

