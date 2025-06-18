2 Best FIFA Club World Cup Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 6/18/25

The expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is here, bringing together the top clubs across the globe. With that comes plentiful betting options each and every day.

When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense across Wednesday's matches?

FIFA Club World Cup Betting Picks for Today

Manchester City vs. Wydad

Marmoush joined City last January and hit the ground running, totaling seven goals over 14 Premier League starts. You could make the argument that he was City's best player over the second half of the EPL campaign, and he can start his summer with a bang in this noon ET match.

City are massive -2400 moneyline favorites over Wydad and should dominate this one. That will likely lead to Marmoush -- a player Whoscored projects to start at left-wing -- spending a lot of time in dangerous areas.

City are -250 to score at least three goals, and I like Marmoush's chances of getting on the scoresheet.

Al Ain vs. Juventus

Wednesday's four-match slate concludes with this 9 p.m. ET clash, which should be another lopsided affair as Juventus owns -550 moneyline odds.

If Kolo Muani starts at striker -- something WhoScored projects -- he could have a very busy day.

Kolo Muani made only 13 Serie A starts but was productive in that limited time, netting eight goals with one assist. He also took one penalty, and if he starts, there's a good chance he's on penalties. That could lead to an easy shot on target.

Al Ain being an attack-minded side doesn't hurt as it could lead to more chances for Kolo Muani. Despite scoring the second-most goals in the UAE Pro League this past season, Al Ain finished only fifth in the table.

