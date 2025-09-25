Western Kentucky vs Missouri State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers facing the Missouri State Bears.

Western Kentucky vs Missouri State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Western Kentucky: (-188) | Missouri State: (+155)

Western Kentucky: (-188) | Missouri State: (+155) Spread: Western Kentucky: -4.5 (-110) | Missouri State: +4.5 (-110)

Western Kentucky: -4.5 (-110) | Missouri State: +4.5 (-110) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Western Kentucky vs Missouri State Betting Trends

Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 3-1-0 this season.

Western Kentucky has yet to lose ATS (3-0) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This year, three of Western Kentucky's four games have hit the over.

Against the spread, Missouri State is 3-1-0 this season.

Missouri State has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this season.

One of Missouri State's four games has gone over the point total.

Western Kentucky vs Missouri State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hilltoppers win (55%)

Western Kentucky vs Missouri State Point Spread

Western Kentucky is a 4.5-point favorite against Missouri State. Western Kentucky is -110 to cover the spread, and Missouri State is -110.

Western Kentucky vs Missouri State Over/Under

The over/under for the Western Kentucky versus Missouri State matchup on Sept. 27 has been set at 61.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Western Kentucky vs Missouri State Moneyline

Missouri State is a +155 underdog on the moneyline, while Western Kentucky is a -188 favorite.

Western Kentucky vs. Missouri State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Western Kentucky 37.0 22 22.8 72 58.0 4 Missouri State 21.5 101 32.8 124 57.3 4

Western Kentucky vs. Missouri State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri Stadium: Robert W. Plaster Stadium

