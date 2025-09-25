Western Kentucky vs Missouri State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025
The college football slate on Saturday includes the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers facing the Missouri State Bears.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Western Kentucky vs Missouri State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Western Kentucky: (-188) | Missouri State: (+155)
- Spread: Western Kentucky: -4.5 (-110) | Missouri State: +4.5 (-110)
- Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Western Kentucky vs Missouri State Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 3-1-0 this season.
- Western Kentucky has yet to lose ATS (3-0) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- This year, three of Western Kentucky's four games have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Missouri State is 3-1-0 this season.
- Missouri State has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this season.
- One of Missouri State's four games has gone over the point total.
Western Kentucky vs Missouri State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hilltoppers win (55%)
Western Kentucky vs Missouri State Point Spread
Western Kentucky is a 4.5-point favorite against Missouri State. Western Kentucky is -110 to cover the spread, and Missouri State is -110.
Western Kentucky vs Missouri State Over/Under
The over/under for the Western Kentucky versus Missouri State matchup on Sept. 27 has been set at 61.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.
Western Kentucky vs Missouri State Moneyline
Missouri State is a +155 underdog on the moneyline, while Western Kentucky is a -188 favorite.
Western Kentucky vs. Missouri State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Western Kentucky
|37.0
|22
|22.8
|72
|58.0
|4
|Missouri State
|21.5
|101
|32.8
|124
|57.3
|4
Western Kentucky vs. Missouri State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Springfield, Missouri
- Stadium: Robert W. Plaster Stadium
