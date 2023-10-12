West Virginia vs Houston Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The West Virginia Mountaineers will take on the Houston Cougars in college football action on Thursday.

West Virginia vs Houston Odds & Spread

Moneyline: West Virginia: (-154) | Houston: (+128)

West Virginia: (-154) | Houston: (+128) Spread: West Virginia: -3 (-110) | Houston: +3 (-110)

West Virginia: -3 (-110) | Houston: +3 (-110) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

West Virginia vs Houston Betting Trends

West Virginia is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

West Virginia has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 3-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of West Virginia's five games have gone over the point total.

Houston has but one win versus the spread this season.

Houston doesn't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 3-point underdog or greater this year.

Houston has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this year.

West Virginia vs Houston Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mountaineers win (77.1%)

West Virginia vs Houston Point Spread

West Virginia is favored by three points over Houston. West Virginia is -110 to cover the spread, with Houston being -110.

West Virginia vs Houston Over/Under

The over/under for the West Virginia versus Houston game on October 12 has been set at 49.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

West Virginia vs Houston Moneyline

The West Virginia vs Houston moneyline has West Virginia as a -154 favorite, while Houston is a +128 underdog.

West Virginia vs. Houston Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games West Virginia 26.4 102 19 21 51.5 2 5 Houston 27.4 97 29.8 76 56.8 2 5

