West Virginia vs Colorado Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Tournament

The No. 8 seed West Virginia Mountaineers (19-12, 10-10 Big 12) will take the court in the Big 12 tournament against the No. 16 seed Colorado Buffaloes (13-19, 3-17 Big 12), Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

West Virginia vs. Colorado Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Arena: T-Mobile Center

West Virginia vs. Colorado Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: West Virginia win (69.9%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's West Virginia-Colorado spread (West Virginia -5.5) or total (129.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

West Virginia vs. Colorado: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

West Virginia has covered 15 times in 31 matchups with a spread this season.

Colorado is 15-17-0 ATS this season.

West Virginia covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 58.3% of the time. That's more often than Colorado covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (43.8%).

The Mountaineers have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered eight times in 17 opportunities at home, and they've covered five times in 11 opportunities in road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Buffaloes have a better winning percentage at home (.500, 9-9-0 record) than away (.400, 4-6-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, West Virginia is 10-11-0 this season.

Against the spread in Big 12 play, Colorado is 9-13-0 this year.

West Virginia vs. Colorado: Moneyline Betting Stats

West Virginia has been victorious in 11, or 84.6%, of the 13 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This year, the Mountaineers have won 10 of 11 games when listed as at least -250 or better on the moneyline.

Colorado has put together a 3-17 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 15% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +202 or longer, the Buffaloes have a 2-14 record (winning only 12.5% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies West Virginia has a 71.4% chance of walking away with the win.

West Virginia vs. Colorado Head-to-Head Comparison

West Virginia has a +114 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.7 points per game. It is putting up 68.4 points per game to rank 315th in college basketball and is giving up 64.7 per contest to rank 20th in college basketball.

Javon Small ranks 57th in college basketball with a team-high 18.5 points per game.

Colorado's -51 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.1 points per game (281st in college basketball) while allowing 71.7 per outing (175th in college basketball).

Julian Hammond III's 12.7 points per game paces Colorado and ranks 577th in the nation.

The Mountaineers average 30.1 rebounds per game (294th in college basketball) while conceding 33.7 per outing to their opponents. They are outrebounded by 3.6 boards per game.

Amani Hansberry averages 6.5 rebounds per game (ranking 230th in college basketball) to lead the Mountaineers.

The Buffaloes pull down 32.2 rebounds per game (169th in college basketball) while allowing 29.7 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.5 boards per game.

Trevor Baskin paces the Buffaloes with 5.0 rebounds per game (611th in college basketball).

West Virginia ranks 280th in college basketball with 92.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 38th in college basketball defensively with 87.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Buffaloes rank 288th in college basketball with 91.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 182nd defensively with 93.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

