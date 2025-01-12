West Virginia vs Colorado Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 12

The Colorado Buffaloes (9-5, 0-3 Big 12) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (11-3, 2-1 Big 12) on January 12, 2025 at CU Events Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

West Virginia vs. Colorado Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, January 12, 2025

Sunday, January 12, 2025 Game time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Arena: CU Events Center

West Virginia vs. Colorado Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: West Virginia win (57.1%)

Before you bet on Sunday's West Virginia-Colorado spread (West Virginia -1.5) or total (134.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

West Virginia vs. Colorado: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

West Virginia has compiled an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Colorado has compiled a 7-7-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 1.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, West Virginia is 5-3 against the spread compared to the 2-4 ATS record Colorado puts up as a 1.5-point underdog.

Against the spread last season, the Mountaineers played better when playing at home, covering eight times in 18 home games, and two times in nine road games.

The Buffaloes performed better against the spread at home (9-8-0) than away (4-7-0) last season.

Against the spread, in conference games, West Virginia is 3-1-0 this season.

Colorado has one Big 12 win against the spread this season.

West Virginia vs. Colorado: Moneyline Betting Stats

West Virginia has been listed as the moneyline favorite seven times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Mountaineers have not lost in seven games this year when favored by -113 or better on the moneyline.

Colorado has been the moneyline underdog six total times this season. Colorado has gone 1-5 in those games.

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, the Buffaloes have a 1-5 record (winning only 16.7% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that West Virginia has a 53.1% chance of pulling out a win.

West Virginia vs. Colorado Head-to-Head Comparison

West Virginia has a +151 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.8 points per game. It is putting up 74.2 points per game to rank 208th in college basketball and is giving up 63.4 per contest to rank 20th in college basketball.

Javon Small's team-leading 19.4 points per game ranks 22nd in college basketball.

Colorado's +61 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.9 points per game (192nd in college basketball) while giving up 70.5 per outing (149th in college basketball).

Julian Hammond III's 13.6 points per game leads Colorado and ranks 417th in the country.

The Mountaineers average 33.1 rebounds per game (160th in college basketball) compared to the 33.8 of their opponents.

Amani Hansberry's 6.1 rebounds per game lead the Mountaineers and rank 305th in college basketball action.

The Buffaloes pull down 33.9 rebounds per game (109th in college basketball) while conceding 29.1 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.8 boards per game.

Trevor Baskin is 286th in the country with 6.2 rebounds per game, leading the Buffaloes.

West Virginia averages 95.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (191st in college basketball), and gives up 81.7 points per 100 possessions (18th in college basketball).

The Buffaloes average 95.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (199th in college basketball), and give up 89.8 points per 100 possessions (140th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!