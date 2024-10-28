Week 9 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Every Game

Just two teams are on bye in Week 9, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers.

That leaves us with a pretty full slate of games in Week 9 as the NFL's playoff race starts to take shape.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats. All game predictions via numberFire.

Week 9 NFL Odds and Predictions

These two teams squared off in Week 14 a year ago, a game that went to halftime scoreless. The Jets wound up winning 30-6, but CJ Stroud left with a concussion.

Of course, these two teams will look a bit different -- especially the Jets.

In two games with Davante Adams, the Jets are 0-2 and are in the midst of a five-game losing streak. Adams has 7 catches on 15 targets for 84 yards with the Jets.

The Texans are just 2-2 on the road this year, losing to the Vikings and Packers, but they're coming off of a 23-20 home win over the Colts in Week 8.

With that said, they're without Nico Collins, and Stefon Diggs (knee) exited early in Week 8.

Although Drake Maye (concussion) left early, New England was able to extend the Jets' losing streak with a 25-22 win in Week 8, and they'll now travel to face a Titans team that was drubbed 52-14 in Detroit in Week 8.

The Titans return home after a two-game road trip to face the Patriots in a low-totaled game between two teams near the bottom of the NFL's standings. Although it's a mid-season game, draft pick implications could be in play here.

New England is 1-3 on the road this season, winning 16-10 in Week 1 over the Bengals. Tennessee will look to pick up their first home win of the year; they're 0-3.

New Orleans has now lost six straight games but could get Derek Carr back next week.

The team flowed through Alvin Kamara (122 yards on 21 opportunities) and Chris Olave (107 yards on 14 targets) in Week 8's 26-8 loss to the Chargers.

Carolina lost 28-14 on the road against Denver in Week 8. Bryce Young threw 37 times for 224 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 picks.

The Saints won both games in this series last year, winning 20-17 in Week 2 on the road and then 28-6 in Week 14 at home.

And they won 47-10 in Week 1 behind a very balanced offensive attack. Derek Carr threw 23 times for 200 yards and 3 touchdowns. Rashid Shaheed, Foster Moreau, and Juwan Johnson all scored, and Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams each ran 11-plus times and scored.

The 5-3 Denver Broncos will be put to the test in Week 9 in a road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Denver is 3-1 on the road with wins over the Buccaneers (26-7), Jets (10-9), and Saints (33-10).

This will be only Baltimore's fourth home game of the year (they're 2-1) and is their final game before two straight divisional opponents (versus Cincinnati and then at Pittsburgh).

Baltimore lost 29-24 to the Browns in Week 8 despite 289 yards and 2 touchdowns passing plus 46 yards rushing from Lamar Jackson. Zay Flowers went for 115 on 12 targets, as well.

Las Vegas owns a 1-3 road record, with that lone win being a 26-23 win over the Ravens in Week 2 in what will likely go down as one of the biggest surprises of the entire 2024 regular season.

The Raiders lost 27-20 in Week 8 to the Chiefs with no player surpassing 60 scrimmage yards.

Cincinnati played their Week 8 home matchup against the Eagles without Tee Higgins and couldn't hang with the Birds, losing 37-17 to drop their record to 3-5.

They're now 0-4 at home and will look to score their first home win this week against Las Vegas.

The Chargers are .500 through four games on the road this season and are trending toward having one of the NFL's best defenses. Los Angeles' defense continues to stifle opponents, and they have not allowed any team to get 21 on them yet this season.

Justin Herbert now has at least 32 pass attempts and 237 yards in three post-bye games.

In Week 8 with Jameis Winston under center, the Browns knocked off division rivals, Baltimore, by a score of 29-24. Winston threw 41 times for 334 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Cedric Tillman went for 99 yards and 2 touchdowns on his 9 targets.

Dallas will be on the road for a second straight game after their bye after playing the 49ers on the road in Week 8, a 30-24 loss.

The team did feature CeeDee Lamb (17 targets, 13 catches, 146 yards, and 2 touchdowns) in the loss.

After this week's trip to Atlanta, they'll be at home for four of their next five: versus Philadelphia, versus Houston, at Washington, versus the Giants (Thanksgiving) and versus the Bengals (on Monday Night Football).

The Falcons have been a better road team (3-) than home team (2-3) by record this season.

They just beat the Buccaneers 31-26 on the road in Week 8 behind a 276-yard, 4-touchdown game from Kirk Cousins. Kyle PItts had 91 yards and 2 touchdowns; Darnell Mooney's 7 targets led to 92 yards and a touchdown.

This game is a divisional rematch from a Thursday Night Football game in Week 2.

The Bills won that game by a score of 31-10 on the back of a great game from James Cook, who scored 3 total times and totaled 95 yards on just 12 touches.

In Week 8, the Dolphins got back Tua Tagovailoa yet lost 28-27 to the visiting Arizona Cardinals.

Tua threw 38 times for 234 yards and a score (to De'Von Achane). Raheem Mostert scored twice on nine carries, as well.

Buffalo went on the road and beat the Seahawks 31-10 in Week 8. James Cook scored twice on the ground.

It took a Hail Mary touchdown, but the Commanders beat the Bears in Week 8.

In the first matchup between these division rivals, the Commanders won 21-18 at home. Brian Robinson Jr. ran for 133 yards on 17 carries, but the team didn't score on offense. Rather, Austin Seibert made seven field goals to rack up every point for Washington.

Daniel Jones threw 28 times for 178 yards (6.4 per attempt) with 2 scores. Malik Nabers broke out with 10 catches on 18 targets for 127 yards and one of those scores. Devin Singletary ran 16 times for 85 yards and a touchdown.

New York visits Pittsburgh for Monday Night Football in Week 9 and will be on a short week.

The Bears went on the road to face the Commanders in Week 8 out of their bye and with a three-game win streak but lost on a Jayden Daniels Hail Mary to Noah Brown.

D'Andre Swift's revival continued: he ran 18 times for 129 yards and a score.

Chicago is 4-0 at home but 0-3 on the road.

Arizona went on the road and beat a relatively healthy Miami Dolphins team 28-27 in Week 8.

Trey McBride (11 targets, 9 catches, 124 yards) and Marvin Harrison (7 targets, 6 catches, 11 yards, and 1 touchdown) each cleared the 100-yard mark.

The Jaguars are 0-4 on the road this year with a point differential of -9.4 in those games.

They pushed the Packers to the brink in Week 8 but ultimately lost on a Brandon McManus field goal as the clock expired. Tank Bigsby again led the backfield with 18 carries and 79 yards.

The Eagles are playing just their third true home game of the year. They lost 22-21 to the Falcons in Week 2 and beat the Browns 20-16 in Week 6 out of their bye.

They got the best of the Bengals in Week 8, winning 37-17. Jalen Hurts ran for 3 touchdowns, and Saquon Barkley ran 22 times for 108 yards.

The Rams got back on track in Week 8 with the return of both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua en route to a 30-20 home win over the Vikings.

Nacua was featured early and often, earning 9 targets on 22 routes for 106 yards. Cooper Kupp had 8 targets for 51 yards and a touchdown, but Demarcus Robinson scored twice on just 3 targets, as well. Kyren Williams accrued 116 scrimmage yards with a receiving touchdown.

Seattle was trounced 31-10 by the Bills in Week 8. Only Jaxon Smith-Njigba (69 yards on 7 targets) had more than 45 scrimmage yards for the Seahawks.

These two teams will rematch in Week 18 at SoFi Stadium. Last season, the Rams won both matchups (30-13 in Week 1 and then 17-16 in Week 11).

The Packers have won four straight games, yet it's not the longest win streak in this matchup, as the Lions have reeled off five straight victories.

Detroit is back on the road, their third road game in four matchups -- with another road game up next week.

Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 127 yards and a touchdown in Week 8's win.

Josh Jacobs' 25 carries, 127 yards, and 2 touchdowns on the ground led the Packers to a Week 8 win over Jacksonville.

In 2023, the Lions and Packers faced off on Thursday Night Football in Week 4, a 34-20 win for Detroit, but the Packers won 29-22 in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day.

The rematch this year will take place December 5th on Thursday Night Football.

The Colts' Week 8 loss (23-20 to the Texans) dropped them to 4-4. Anthony Richardson went just 10 of 32 for 175 yards in that matchup. Josh Downs was on the receiving end of 4 of the catches and 109 of the yards -- plus the only touchdown.

The Vikings lost 30-20 to the Rams on Thursday Night Football in Week 8 after a safety on Sam Darnold effectively clinched a second straight loss for the Vikings.

Darnold did throw for 240 yards on 25 attempts with 2 touchdowns, scored by Josh Oliver and Trent Sherfield.

Justin Jefferson went for 115 yards on 9 targets, and Aaron Jones totaled 95 yards from scrimmage.

Tampa Bay dropped a second straight game -- and a third game out of their last four -- by way of a home loss against the Falcons in Week 8. They now face the undefeated Chiefs and the 49ers over the next two weeks.

Cade Otton has stepped up in recent weeks and has had 20 targets for 181 yards and 2 touchdowns over the last two games.

Kansas City is 7-0 despite just one 300-yard game from Patrick Mahomes this season.

They have a top-five scoring defense on the year and are now Monday Night Football favorites over the shorthanded Bucs.

