2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Cubs at Brewers Game 5

The playoffs are heating up.

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out for today's Game 5 between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers?

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB player projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Cubs at Brewers NLDS Game 5

The home team has won every game in this series, and I think that'll continue today. While I like the Brewers moneyline (-130), I'm going to take a shot on them to win by multiple runs -- something they did in both Game 1 and Game 2.

The Brewers -- who went 52-29 at home in the regular season and ended up with the best overall run differential (+172) in the game -- are in a better spot with their pitching heading into Game 5. Milwaukee is likely to lean on some combination of Jose Quintana and Jacob Misiorowski, two vastly different pitchers but two guys who can get the job done.

Misiorowski may shoulder the majority of the early innings -- although both teams figure to have short leashes with every pitcher. While Misiorowski wasn't able to maintain his red-hot start, he was still dang good overall, recording a 3.56 SIERA and 31.9% strikeout rate over 66 MLB innings. An 11.4% walk rate is sometimes his undoing, but if he's able to be around the zone, he can be a big difference maker in Game 5.

As the game progresses, Milwaukee can turn to a bullpen that allowed the third-fewest dingers per nine (0.86) over the past 30 days with the sixth-best K rate (24.6%) in the second half.

Chicago, meanwhile, will probably turn to Shota Imanaga and/or Colin Rea. Imanaga took a step back in 2025, pitching to a 4.32 SIERA, and he ended the regular season in poor form as he registered an ugly 6.51 FIP over his final six starts. It hasn't gone much better in the postseason with the lefty giving up six earned runs and three jacks in 6.2 innings.

As for Rea, he was decent enough as a back-end starter this season, but he finished with a meh 19.2% K rate and 4.36 SIERA. In the playoffs, he's punched out just one batter across five innings and has a 6.28 SIERA despite not giving up a run.

Whatever Chicago decides to do early, they'll likely be quick to turn it over to the bullpen, and it's a Cubs 'pen that surrendered the eighth-most homers per nine (1.32) in the second half.

Long story short, I think Milwaukee has an edge on the mound. While Misiorowski accounts for a good chunk of that, the Brewers also have the edge in bullpens. Plus, the Brewers' offense ranked third in second-half wOBA (.338) while the Cubs (.313) checked in 16th.

The Brewers check a lot of boxes today.

Without being able to count on much in terms of hitter-pitcher matchups, Ian Happ grabs my attention in this market.

A switch-hitter, Happ will have the platoon advantage regardless of who is on the mound.

On top of that, he's swinging it well. Happ posted a .368 wOBA in the second half and had a .381 wOBA in September.

He just hit a big fly in Game 4, and he's been good against the Brewers all year, racking up a .293 average and .871 OPS versus Milwaukee.

