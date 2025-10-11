5 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Saturday 10/11/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Washington Capitals at New York Islanders

Total Goals Over Oct 11 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Eliminating predispositions on last year's teams can be challenging. The Washington Capitals and New York Islanders didn't exactly bring a "defense-first" mindset to their first contest.

Washington seems incredibly well-positioned to score in this matchup when they lead the NHL at 4.40 expected goals (xG) per 60 minutes while the Islanders currently surrender the most xG per 60 (4.55). It's a one-game sample -- but a horrific one. And, Ilya Sorokin, at just 0.56 goals saved above expectation (GSAx), didn't really clean up the mess in a 4-3 loss to a Pittsburgh squad on a back-to-back.

Goaltending is also the concern for D.C.'s side of this total when Logan Thompson (-0.25 GSAx) has never really accomplished much outside of Vegas and got off to a rocky start.

At a reduced total of 5.5, these could be two candidates for bottom-10 defenses in the early going. We'll try the over.

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Tom Wilson +210 View more odds in Sportsbook

Capitals winger Tom Wilson might be someone to help us get there.

Surely, the team has to take the load off Alex Ovechkin, 40, after the veteran -- understandably -- slowed down the stretch after becoming the NHL's all-time leading goalscorer. I expect Wilson, on the Caps' second forward line and top powerplay unit, to be pretty aggressive in trying.

He potted the team's only goal on three shots in the opener, but the time on ice (22:53) is really what stood out in the very first campaign of the season.

FanDuel Research's NHL player prop projections expect 0.49 median goals from him tonight, implying closer to +158 odds for one if correct.

Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes Total Goals Over Oct 11 11:13pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I'm not sure whether to trust or fade Frederik Andersen in goal, but the Carolina Hurricanes' offense could be electric tonight.

Of course, Carolina's insane tempo has them leading the NHL in Corsi per 60 minutes (69.9) since the beginning of last season. They've been particularly effective at home, sitting second in the NHL at 3.62 xG per 60 in this same period.

The Philadelphia Flyers were a top-five team in xG allowed last year as a strong defense, but they coughed up 3.23 per 60 minutes in Florida for their season debut. Normally, I'd say "that's Florida", but Carolina just so happens to be the other juggernaut they could have caught on this road trip.

Flyers goalie Dan Vladar is also eighth-worst in GSAx (-10.76) among all goaltenders since the start of 2023-24. After just one goal allowed in Sunrise, he's not a very strong candidate to stand on his head two games in a row.

Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken

Moneyline Seattle Kraken Oct 12 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

One of these seasons, the Vegas Golden Knights won't have the performing personnel to cash their bizarre system that doesn't prioritize generating quality looks. Maybe it's this one.

Vegas needed a wild comeback to escape the San Jose Sharks, 4-3, in their season opener where San Jose's goaltender gifted them a pair of markers in the final five minutes. Their 51.5% expected-goals-for rate (xGF%) was pretty terrible considering the opponent. In fact, they sit just in front of the Seattle Kraken (51.0 xGF%) despite Seattle having faced the stronger Anaheim Ducks in their opener.

I wouldn't count on Joey Daccord giving up those same freebies in goal. Since the start of 2023-24, Daccord is 20th in the NHL in GSAx (20.26) despite not beginning that campaign as the full-time starter.

Seattle is notoriously tougher in their building, going 18-18-5 last year compared to 17-23-1 on the road. I think they can pull the upset of a team which will cap most "chalk" parlays tonight.

Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks

Macklin Celebrini Shots on Goal Macklin Celebrini - Over Oct 12 2:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Is the sophomore leap for Macklin Celebrini going to be special?

Celebrini posted 3.37 shots on goal in his rookie campaign, and how the Sharks are deploying him seems fairly indicative of their expectations this year. The former No. 1 pick centers San Jose's top forward line and top powerplay unit, logging a whopping 22:15 TOI in his season debut.

Now, a notoriously stingy Vegas D held him in check, but the Ducks -- with minimal upgrades to their blue line -- are a totally different story. Anaheim leads the NHL in Corsi allowed per 60 minutes (66.6) since the start of last season.

Our projections expect 3.62 shots on goal from Celebrini in what's expected to be a high-paced affair, per a 6.5-goal total. That would imply closer to +104 odds on this prop.

