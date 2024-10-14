Week 7 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Every Game

Week 7 is on the way, and the NFL schedule includes a Thursday night showdown, a London game on Sunday morning, and a double-header on Monday Night Football with only two teams on bye (Chicago and Dallas).

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game.

All game predictions via numberFire. Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats.

Week 7 NFL Odds and Predictions

Thursday Night Football will feature the return of Broncos head coach Sean Payton to New Orleans. Payton coached the Saints from 2006 to 2021.

Denver fell 23-16 to the Chargers in Week 6 to slide to 3-3 on the year ahead of this road matchup with the Saints.

Bo Nix threw a pair of touchdowns (to Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin), but the Broncos couldn't fend off a run-heavy attack from the Chargers.

The Saints lost 51-27 to the Buccaneers with Spencer Rattler under center. Rattler threw for 243 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions on 40 attempts. The team lost Chris Olave (concussion) early in the matchup. A tight turnaround on Thursday night awaits Olave and the 2-4 Saints.

New Orleans is a slight favorite early in the week.

The Patriots will take on the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London.

This will be the second straight game for the Jaguars in London after facing the Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 6.

The Jaguars lost 35-16 to the Bears in London (at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) to kick off Sunday's Week 6 action.

In Evan Engram's return, he had 10 targets, catching all of them for 102 yards.

Travis Etienne exited early with a hamstring injury, and D'Ernest Johnson led the backfield.

As for New England, in his first career NFL start, quarterback Drake Maye threw for 243 yards and 3 touchdowns (with 2 interceptions). He also ran for a team-high 38 yards on 5 carries.

It wasn't enough, and the Patriots lost 41-21 to the Texans.

The Bills will be on a short week for the second time this season after a Monday night meeting with the Jets in Week 6. They beat the Jaguars 47-10 on Monday night and then lost 35-10 to the Ravens after a short week in Week 4.

Tennessee, though, is just 1-4 despite a respectable point differential of -14. They are winless in three one-score games.

With that said, though, the Bills are big favorites in this matchup.

Will Levis has been held to under 200 yards in four of five games this season, and Calvin Ridley has 14 yards receiving on 14 targets in his last three contests.

The 4-2 Packers will host the 5-1 Texans in one of the best games of the week.

On one hand, the Texans' only loss is to the undefeated Vikings.

On the other hand, the Texans' 5-1 record is tied to a modest +8 point differential. They're 4-0 in one-score games, and that 34-7 loss to the undefeated Vikings all but wiped out their season-long point differential. This could be a pretty telling game for them against a tough Packers team.

Jordan Love has the Packers' passing game clicking again, and he has averaged 7.7 yards per attempt with twice as many touchdowns (12) as interceptions (6). Jayden Reed leads the team in receiving with 442 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Dolphins will be off of a bye week, which can hopefully help them build off of their 15-10 win over the Patriots in Week 5. They entered their week off with a 2-3 record but only 60 total points scored.

Through two games, Tyler Huntley has averaged 5.5 yards per attempt as a passer with no touchdowns. He has rushed 11 times for 47 yards and a score, however.

The Colts picked up a 20-17 road win over the Titans to move to 3-3 on the year with a point differential of zero. Each of their games have been one-score contests.

So far this season, Joe Flacco has a 102.2 quarterback rating with 7 touchdowns and 1 interception but 6.6 yards per attempt. Anthony Richardson's quarterback rating is only 60.2 (3 touchdowns to 6 interceptions), but he is averaging 8.5 yards per attempt.

Detroit extended their win streak to three games with a 47-9 drubbing of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. Their point differential (+60) trails only Minnesota's (+63).

Jared Goff's hot start has led to a 105.3 QB rating and a yards-per-attempt average of 8.9 (along with a 71.1% completion rate).

Minnesota's flawless record (5-0) will be tested this week against the Lions. Minnesota is coming off of a Week 6 bye with some of the best overall metrics in football.

In last season's regular season series, the Vikings and Lions didn't play until Week 16 -- and then rematched in Week 18.

In the first meeting, Detroit won 30-24 in Minnesota and then followed up with a 30-20 win in Week 18. Nick Mullens threw for 411 and 396 yards, respectively, in those matchups for the Vikings. Amon-Ra St. Brown, though, averaged 125.0 receiving yards per game and went over 100 in each matchup.

The rematch in this divisional rivalry will come in Week 18.

Cincinnati got back on track with a 17-7 win over the Giants in Week 6 on Sunday Night Football.

Their 2-4 record actually comes with a +5 point differential, and Joe Burrow has 12 touchdowns with only 2 interceptions for a 110.3 quarterback rating and a 71.6% completion percentage.

Cincinnati just happens to be 0-4 in one-score games.

As for the Browns, they lost a fourth straight game in Week 6 to fall to 1-5 on the year with a -46 point differential (sixth-worst in football). Deshaun Watson is averaging only 5.1 yards per attempt and has been pressured on 40.4% of his drop backs.

This matchup kicked off each team's Week 1 a season ago. Cleveland won 24-3 at home. The rematch didn't come until the final game of the year, a 31-14 win for the Bengals with Jake Browning starting under center to finish the season 9-8.

The second meeting between these two will take place in Week 16 for Thursday Night Football in Cincinnati.

The Eagles' season isn't going swimmingly, yet they beat the Browns 20-16 in Philadelphia in Week 6 to improve to 3-2 on the season with alternating wins and losses each week of the year.

The team got AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith back but lost Dallas Goedert to a hamstring injury in Week 6. They are road favorites against the Giants, and this game could be vital for the rest of their season.

New York notched just 7 points against the Bengals on Sunday Night Football and again played without rookie star WR Malik Nabers (concussion). New York is 2-4 this season with an 0-3 home record.

This was another late-season-only rivalry in 2023. The Giants hosted the Eagles for Monday Night Football in Week 16, a game the Eagles won 33-25 while Jalen Hurts threw for 301 yards. In Week 18, the Giants won 27-10 to cap a 1-5 end to the year for the Eagles, who eventually earned the 5 seed in the NFC.

These two teams will meet in Week 18 again this year.

The Raiders were stifled by the Steelers in Week 6, losing 32-13 in Las Vegas.

Aidan O'Connell threw 40 times for 227 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception, but the team couldn't get much going overall and also couldn't limit Pittsburgh on the ground.

O'Connell now has a 63.9% completion rate and a 76.3 quarterback rating. Gardner Minshew's marks are 70.7% and 85.8, respectively.

Los Angeles entered their bye 1-4 and on a two-game losing streak. They've played only NFC opponents thus far (Detroit, Arizona, San Francisco, Chicago, and Green Bay).

Matthew Stafford has thrown just three touchdowns through five games this season. However, running back Kyren Williams has six scores.

They're home favorites in this spot.

The Carolina Panthers are reeling again and have lost three straight matchups. Their 1-5 record comes with a -100 point differential, and they have yet to play in a single one-score contest (their win was by 14 over the Raiders).

Andy Dalton's hot start has slowed down, and he now has a 6.2 yards-per-attempt average with a 87.6 quarterback rating over 144 attempts. Since a 319-yard, 3-touchdown win against the Raiders, Dalton has averaged 192.3 yards with 4 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Washington couldn't pull off the road win against the Ravens in Week 6 but kept it a one-score game (30-23). Jayden Daniels threw for 269 yards and 2 touchdowns in that matchup, a game without their top running back, Brian Robinson Jr.

A win here would move Washington to 5-2 on the season.

A familiar Super Bowl matchup will be rematched in Week 7.

The Chiefs enter off of a bye week, which will give them time to account for the season-ending injury to wide receiver Rashee Rice. Kansas City has a flawless 5-0 record to start the year and are 2-0 on the road and 2-0 against NFC teams.

Patrick Mahomes has as many touchdowns (6) as interceptions but has averaged 7.7 yards per attempt on the season.

The 49ers, meanwhile, played on Thursday night in Week 6 and will have a bit of a mini-bye. They went on the road and beat the Seahawks 36-24 to move to 3-3 on the season, but running back Jordan Mason suffered a sprained AC joint in that matchup.

Brock Purdy is averaging 8.8 yards per attempt with 9 touchdowns and 4 interceptions so far this season.

The Jets -- under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich -- will have a quick turnaround after a Monday Night Football matchup in Week 6 against the Bills.

Pittsburgh, though, keeps finding ways to win. They're 4-2 on the season with a +38 point differential. They've let up just 14.3 points per game, second-best in football. Their 20.7 points per game are good for 20th offensively.

Justin Fields has thrown for only 5 touchdowns through six games but has just 1 interception and has completed 66.3% of his passes. He's rushed for 5 touchdowns and 231 yards on 55 attempts.

The first of two Monday night games will pit the 4-2 Ravens against the 4-2 Buccaneers.

Baltimore has won four straight games, and their 205.3 rushing yards per game rank first in the NFL by over 38 yards. Derrick Henry has rushed for a touchdown in every game this season and has scored twice on two different occasions. Henry is averaging 5.7 yards per attempt.

Tampa Bay has a better point differential (+37) than Baltimore (+28) and is getting a lot out of Baker Mayfield (248.2 yards and 2.5 touchdowns per game).

Chris Godwin and Mike Evans each have 5 touchdowns to go along with 511 and 310 receiving yards, respectively.

This game has one of the highest totals of the week, so we should see a lot of fantasy matchups in flux through Monday Night Football.

The later kickoff of Monday night is also intriguing.

The 3-2 Chargers lead the NFL in points per game allowed (13.2). Los Angeles is also top-10 in rushing attempts per game (30.6) for a throwback archetype of a run-heavy team with sound defense.

Justin Herbert has not thrown for 240 yards in a game yet this season and -- until Week 6 -- hadn't eclipsed 180 yards in a game. Still, the approach is working for the Chargers.

The Cardinals lost Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion) early in Week 6 and wound up losing 34-13 on the road against the Packers. Arizona has not scored more than 25 points in four straight games and has been held to 14 points or fewer in three of their last four.

Kyler Murray, though, has 8 touchdowns to 2 interceptions and a 98.8 passer rating with a solid 7.0 yards-per-attempt average.

