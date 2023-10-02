Week 5 NFL Odds: Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Every Game

We've reached the point of bye weeks in the NFL schedule. The Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are resting up in Week 5, but that still means plenty of NFL action in early October.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game in Week 5.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Jacksonville at Buffalo -5.5 +194 -235 48.5 Houston at Atlanta -1.5 +108 -126 41.5 Carolina at Detroit -9.5 +380 -490 44.5 Tennessee at Indianapolis +2.5 -136 +116 42.5 NY Giants at Miami -11.5 +490 -670 47.5 Baltimore at Pittsburgh +4.5 -205 +172 38 New Orleans at New England +1 -108 -108 39.5 View Full Table

Spread: Bills (-5.5)

Jaguars Moneyline: +194

Bills Moneyline: -235

Total: 48.5

After a 16-point victory in Wembley Stadium in London, the Jaguars have underdog status against the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Jaguars got an efficient outing from quarterback Trevor Lawrence (23 of 30 for 207 yards and a touchdown) in Week 4. After two slow games to start the season, Lawrence has averaged 6.9 yards per attempt and a strong 54.2% passing success rate in Weeks 3 and 4.

Buffalo beat down the Dolphins and ultimately put up 48 points (to Miami's 20) in Week 4. QB Josh Allen threw 25 times (completing 21 of them) for 320 yards and 4 touchdowns while also rushing 4 times for 17 yards and a score. On the receiving end of 6 of the completions, 120 of the yards, and 3 of the scores was Stefon Diggs.

Even with two top-12 pass defenses by EPA (expected points added) per drop back, the total here is close to 50 points.

Jaguars WRs Zay Jones and Jamal Agnew are questionable after limited practices on Friday.

Spread: Falcons (-1.5)

Texans Moneyline: +108

Falcons Moneyline: -126

Total: 41.5

In their return trip from London, the Falcons face the Texans, who are 2-2 to start the season. Among the dozen 2-2 teams through Sunday's games of Week 4, the Texans lead the way in point differential (+17).

Rookie passer CJ Stroud deserves a lot of credit. He is one of four quarterbacks to average more than 300 yards per game thus far (303.0), and he is doing it with some of the best efficiency in the NFL, too. On a per-drop back basis, Stroud is playing 0.23 EPA better than expected. That ranks him third in the NFL.

Atlanta's quarterback situation is notably worse: Desmond Ridder is averaging just 186.0 yards per game (6.3 per attempt -- compared to 8.0 for Stroud), and the efficiency is near the bottom of the league, as well.

Spread: Lions (-9.5)

Panthers Moneyline: +380

Lions Moneyline: -490

Total: 44.5

The Detroit Lions look like legitimate contenders. They are 3-1 on the year and handled the Packers on the road on Thursday Night Football in Week 4. They led 27-3 at the half.

Jared Goff has averaged 7.9 yards per attempt with strong efficiency metrics, and the team is getting a lot out of veteran RB David Montgomery (who returned to play 69.9% of the team's snaps and turn 34 touches into 141 yards and 3 touchdowns).

For the Panthers, their rookie passer has really struggled. Bryce Young has averaged -0.39 EPA per drop back and a 37.7% passing success rate (league averages are -0.07 and 45.2%). It's no surprise that there's a heavy spread in this matchup.

The line here is trending in Detroit's favor. It opened at -7.5.

Amon-Ra St. Brown didn't practice on Friday; his status for Week 5 is uncertain.

Spread: Titans (-2.5)

Titans Moneyline: -136

Colts Moneyline: +116

Total: 42.5

The AFC South is gridlocked with each team at 2-2, so this matchup will be a vital one early in the season.

The Titans handled the Bengals easily in Week 4, winning 27-3 thanks to a vintage Derrick Henry game: 22 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown. Henry also threw a touchdown pass.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill will need to up his game eventually, though. He's averaging -0.19 EPA per drop back and a 35.5% passing success rate, which is a bottom-five rate among current starters.

Anthony Richardson returned to action in Week 4 and helped the Colts push the Rams to overtime. Richardson completed only 11 of 25 passes -- but for 200 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also ran 10 times for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Jonathan Taylor practiced in full on Wednesday, but the Colts remain home underdogs.

Spread: Dolphins (-11.5)

Giants Moneyline: +490

Dolphins Moneyline: -670

Total: 47.5

The Dolphins will host the Giants on a short week and will have an opportunity for a bounce-back game.

Miami saw Jaylen Waddle return to the lineup in Week 4 and play on 75.9% of the team's offensive snaps. Waddle and Tyreek Hill combined for 104 receiving yards in their loss to Buffalo.

Running back De'Von Achane continued his breakout campaign with 101 yards on just 8 carries and another 19 yards on 5 targets. Achane has averaged 51.1 rushing yards over expectation (via NextGenStats). No other back with multiple games is averaging more than 30.2 (Bijan Robinson).

Saquon Barkley was limited in practice on Friday as he works his way back from an ankle injury. He is questionable for Week 5.

Spread: Ravens (-4.5)

Ravens Moneyline: -205

Steelers Moneyline: +172

Total: 38

The Steelers will be hosting the Baltimore Ravens in an important AFC North matchup. Baltimore is 3-1, and Pittsburgh is 2-2. However, Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left their Week 4 game early due to a knee injury. In relief late in the game, Mitchell Trubisky threw just 5 times for a 5.2-yard aDOT (average depth of target).

Pickett was full in practice by Thursday and has no injury designation for Week 5.

The Ravens rank fourth in the NFL in point differential (+41), and quarterback Lamar Jackson has averaged 208.3 yards and 1.3 touchdowns per game (0.10 EPA per drop back) in three games with tight end Mark Andrews healthy.

WR Rashod Bateman practiced fully this week and should be back in the lineup.

The Baltimore defense also ranks fourth in EPA per drop back allowed, so Pittsburgh will have a tough task ahead.

The total is falling in this game throughout the week.

Spread: Saints (-1)

Saints Moneyline: -108

Patriots Moneyline: -108

Total: 39.5

The Patriots' point totals have fallen in each week of the season (20, 17, 15, and 3). Naturally, there's not much room to go down from there, but this team's offensive struggles will make it difficult for them to rack up wins.

Quarterback Mac Jones is at -0.27 EPA per drop back and a weak 42.5% passing success rate. Running Backs Ezekiel Elliott and Rhamondre Stevenson have sub-40% rushing success rates and negative rushing yards over expectation per carry outputs.

For the Saints, they mustered just 9 points of their own in a 27-9 loss to the Buccaneers in a game with quarterback Derek Carr playing through a shoulder injury. Carr managed only 3.4 yards per attempt in the loss.

Spread: Bengals (-3)

Bengals Moneyline: -168

Cardinals Moneyline: +142

Total: 44.5

The Cincinnati Bengals' offense is yet to click fully in the 2023 season, and they are last in the NFL in points per game (12.3) and yards per game (236.0) through Week 4's Sunday games. They'll now face a Cardinals defense that is 26th in EPA per drop back allowed and 31st in passing success rate allowed, so that could be what they need to get things sorted.

Joe Burrow's metrics are noticeably better (but still subpar) once accounting for pass defenses faced; two of the teams he's faced have top-five adjusted pass defenses with the other two in the top 20.

The Cardinals have been lively despite a 1-3 record. Their point differential (-14) is the same as the Saints' (who are 2-2) and better than three more two-win teams (Falcons [-15], Commanders [-31], and Steelers [-38]).

The line here has plummeted after opening at -9.5 in Cincinnati's favor.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins got in just a limited practice on Friday and is listed as questionable for Week 5.

Spread: Eagles (-4.5)

Eagles Moneyline: -205

Rams Moneyline: +172

Total: 50.5

The Eagles remain one of two unbeaten teams in the NFL and travel to play the 2-2 Rams to kick off the afternoon slate of games in Week 5.

Philadelphia ranks 8th in points per play and is getting plus efficiency from QB Jalen Hurts as a passer (in addition to 33.5 rushing yards per contest from him). They also maintain a top-five rush defense through Week 4.

Los Angeles has an adequate defensive prowess so far this season and are on the cusp of getting star receiver Cooper Kupp back to add into the mix alongside Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell.

Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams plus the pass-catchers make for a formidable offensive unit.

Kupp was full in practice by Thursday and is expected to play in Week 5, barring any setbacks.

Spread: Chiefs (-3.5)

Chiefs Moneyline: -190

Vikings Moneyline: +158

Total: 52.5

A high-totaled shootout is set for Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. The Chiefs and Vikings rank 5th and 3rd, respectively, in yards per play but have had some trouble converting those numbers into points (they're 12th and 13th, respectively, in points per play).

That regression should hit soon enough.

Both Patrick Mahomes (251.5) and Kirk Cousins (303.5) are top-10 in passing yards per game, while Vikings WR Justin Jefferson's 135.8 yards per game lead the league (and have him on a 17-game pace over 2,300 yards).

The Chiefs (5th) will be the toughest pass defense that Cousins has faced all season, yet he has already played two top-10 units and has averaged 7.7 yards per attempt in those matchups.

The spread has tightened to -4 in KC's favor after opening at -6.

Spread: Broncos (-2.5)

Jets Moneyline: +116

Broncos Moneyline: -136

Total: 43.5

While the Broncos did complete a comeback victory in Week 4, the Jets fell short in their bid to do just that.

New York lost 23-20 at home on Sunday Night Football to the Chiefs while Zack Wilson threw 39 times for 245 yards and 2 touchdowns for a QB rating of 105.2. No Jets receiver topped 61 yards, and 10 different players had a target.

For Denver, they outscored the Bears 24-7 in the second half, and Russell Wilson threw for 3 scores (and 223 yards on 28 attempts) while the team largely abandoned the run and lost running back Javonte Williams due to a hip injury. Williams was limited in practice on Thursday.

Jets RB Breece Hall is expected to have his snap count limit lifted.

Spread: 49ers (-3.5)

Cowboys Moneyline: +154

49ers Moneyline: -184

Total: 45

In what should be considered by most the game of the week, we have the 3-1 Dallas Cowboys facing the 4-0 San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

The Cowboys (+83) and 49ers (+67) trail only the Bills (+84) in point differential at this point in the season.

Dallas also has three wins of 20 points or more but were tripped up by the Cardinals in Arizona (28-16) in Week 3 for their only hiccup thus far.

The 49ers have wins of 23, 7, 18, and 19 through four games against opponents with a combined record of 6-9 as of Monday.

Running backs Tony Pollard (95.5) and Christian McCaffrey (150.0) are each top 10 in scrimmage yards per game among running backs.

49ers WR Deebo Samuel was limited in practice on Thursday, and RB Elijah Mitchell did not practice.

Spread: Raiders (-1)

Packers Moneyline: -102

Raiders Moneyline: -116

Total: 44.5

The Packers will look to get to 3-2 on Monday Night Football in Week 5 against the 1-3 Raiders, who have been outscored by 39 points through Week 4.

Jordan Love's efficient start to the season may have been a mirage; over the past two games, he is averaging 6.3 yards per attempt and -0.24 EPA per drop back -- compared to marks of 7.6 and 0.27, respectively, in Weeks 1 and 2.

Aidan O'Connell got a spot start in relief of Jimmy Garoppolo for the Raiders in Week 4 and threw for 238 yards on 39 attempts but had no touchdowns and threw a pick. Jimmy G has been solid, so his return will be vital in their attempt to avoid a 1-4 start.

