Sabres vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 6

The Buffalo Sabres are among the NHL teams busy on Thursday, up against the St. Louis Blues.

Sabres vs Blues Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (5-4-4) vs. St. Louis Blues (4-8-2)

Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Thursday, November 6, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-137) Blues (+114) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Blues Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blues win (50.2%)

Sabres vs Blues Puck Line

The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blues. The Sabres are +172 to cover the spread, while the Blues are -215.

Sabres vs Blues Over/Under

The Sabres-Blues matchup on Nov. 6 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +102 and the under is -124.

Sabres vs Blues Moneyline

Buffalo is a -137 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +114 underdog on the road.

