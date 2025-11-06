NHL
Sabres vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 6
The Buffalo Sabres are among the NHL teams busy on Thursday, up against the St. Louis Blues.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Sabres vs Blues Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (5-4-4) vs. St. Louis Blues (4-8-2)
- Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-137)
|Blues (+114)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Blues win (50.2%)
Sabres vs Blues Puck Line
- The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blues. The Sabres are +172 to cover the spread, while the Blues are -215.
Sabres vs Blues Over/Under
- The Sabres-Blues matchup on Nov. 6 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +102 and the under is -124.
Sabres vs Blues Moneyline
- Buffalo is a -137 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +114 underdog on the road.