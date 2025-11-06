FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Kings vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Florida Panthers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Kings vs Panthers Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (6-4-4) vs. Florida Panthers (6-6-1)
  • Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Panthers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-111)Panthers (-108)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Kings win (52.9%)

Kings vs Panthers Puck Line

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Panthers. The Kings are +210 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -265.

Kings vs Panthers Over/Under

  • Kings versus Panthers on Nov. 6 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -108 and the under -112.

Kings vs Panthers Moneyline

  • Los Angeles is a -111 favorite on the moneyline, while Florida is a -108 underdog on the road.

