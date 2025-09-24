FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position

With start-sit decisions in fantasy football, it can help to have an objective view.

That's where projections come into play. Below, you can find FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections for Week 4, helping you decide who should hold the edge when setting a lineup.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Week 4 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Quarterback
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Josh Allen24.00
2Lamar Jackson21.24
3Justin Herbert19.54
4Jalen Hurts19.01
5Jayden Daniels18.96
6Brock Purdy18.76
7Drake Maye18.13

Week 4 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rank
Running Back
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Christian McCaffrey19.99
2James Cook16.68
3Saquon Barkley16.09
4Josh Jacobs16.07
5Jonathan Taylor15.95
6Jahmyr Gibbs15.64
7Bijan Robinson14.64

Week 4 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rank
Wide Receiver
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Puka Nacua12.53
2George Pickens11.43
3Zay Flowers11.22
4Amon-Ra St. Brown11.17
5Ja'Marr Chase11.15
6Davante Adams11.03
7Emeka Egbuka10.64

Week 4 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rank
Tight End
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Tucker Kraft9.35
2Trey McBride8.34
3Sam LaPorta7.85
4Brock Bowers7.78
5Tyler Warren7.01
6Hunter Henry6.95
7Travis Kelce6.55

Week 4 Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings

Rank
DST
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Houston D/ST9.51
2Denver D/ST9.40
3Buffalo D/ST8.83
4Detroit D/ST8.10
5Green Bay D/ST8.03
6Miami D/ST7.92
7Los Angeles Chargers D/ST7.89

Week 4 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Rank
Kicker
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Jake Bates10.32
2Brandon McManus10.21
3Cameron Dicker9.78
4Matt Prater9.58
5Wil Lutz9.48
6Ka'imi Fairbairn9.27
7Cairo Santos9.27

