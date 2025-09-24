Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position

With start-sit decisions in fantasy football, it can help to have an objective view.

That's where projections come into play. Below, you can find FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections for Week 4, helping you decide who should hold the edge when setting a lineup.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Week 4 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Rank Quarterback Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Josh Allen 24.00 2 Lamar Jackson 21.24 3 Justin Herbert 19.54 4 Jalen Hurts 19.01 5 Jayden Daniels 18.96 6 Brock Purdy 18.76 7 Drake Maye 18.13 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 4 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rank Running Back Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Christian McCaffrey 19.99 2 James Cook 16.68 3 Saquon Barkley 16.09 4 Josh Jacobs 16.07 5 Jonathan Taylor 15.95 6 Jahmyr Gibbs 15.64 7 Bijan Robinson 14.64 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 4 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rank Wide Receiver Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Puka Nacua 12.53 2 George Pickens 11.43 3 Zay Flowers 11.22 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown 11.17 5 Ja'Marr Chase 11.15 6 Davante Adams 11.03 7 Emeka Egbuka 10.64 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 4 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rank Tight End Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Tucker Kraft 9.35 2 Trey McBride 8.34 3 Sam LaPorta 7.85 4 Brock Bowers 7.78 5 Tyler Warren 7.01 6 Hunter Henry 6.95 7 Travis Kelce 6.55 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 4 Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings

Rank DST Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Houston D/ST 9.51 2 Denver D/ST 9.40 3 Buffalo D/ST 8.83 4 Detroit D/ST 8.10 5 Green Bay D/ST 8.03 6 Miami D/ST 7.92 7 Los Angeles Chargers D/ST 7.89 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 4 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Rank Kicker Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Jake Bates 10.32 2 Brandon McManus 10.21 3 Cameron Dicker 9.78 4 Matt Prater 9.58 5 Wil Lutz 9.48 6 Ka'imi Fairbairn 9.27 7 Cairo Santos 9.27 View Full Table ChevronDown

