Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position
With start-sit decisions in fantasy football, it can help to have an objective view.
That's where projections come into play. Below, you can find FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections for Week 4, helping you decide who should hold the edge when setting a lineup.
As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.
Week 4 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.
Rank
Quarterback
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Josh Allen
|24.00
|2
|Lamar Jackson
|21.24
|3
|Justin Herbert
|19.54
|4
|Jalen Hurts
|19.01
|5
|Jayden Daniels
|18.96
|6
|Brock Purdy
|18.76
|7
|Drake Maye
|18.13
Week 4 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Rank
Running Back
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|19.99
|2
|James Cook
|16.68
|3
|Saquon Barkley
|16.09
|4
|Josh Jacobs
|16.07
|5
|Jonathan Taylor
|15.95
|6
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|15.64
|7
|Bijan Robinson
|14.64
Week 4 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Rank
Wide Receiver
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Puka Nacua
|12.53
|2
|George Pickens
|11.43
|3
|Zay Flowers
|11.22
|4
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|11.17
|5
|Ja'Marr Chase
|11.15
|6
|Davante Adams
|11.03
|7
|Emeka Egbuka
|10.64
Week 4 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Rank
Tight End
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Tucker Kraft
|9.35
|2
|Trey McBride
|8.34
|3
|Sam LaPorta
|7.85
|4
|Brock Bowers
|7.78
|5
|Tyler Warren
|7.01
|6
|Hunter Henry
|6.95
|7
|Travis Kelce
|6.55
Week 4 Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings
Rank
DST
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Houston D/ST
|9.51
|2
|Denver D/ST
|9.40
|3
|Buffalo D/ST
|8.83
|4
|Detroit D/ST
|8.10
|5
|Green Bay D/ST
|8.03
|6
|Miami D/ST
|7.92
|7
|Los Angeles Chargers D/ST
|7.89
Week 4 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Rank
Kicker
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Jake Bates
|10.32
|2
|Brandon McManus
|10.21
|3
|Cameron Dicker
|9.78
|4
|Matt Prater
|9.58
|5
|Wil Lutz
|9.48
|6
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|9.27
|7
|Cairo Santos
|9.27
