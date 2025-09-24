3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 9/24/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

We're past the days of Max Scherzer being an imposing figure on the mound, and the home runs have really piled up in 2025. Scherzer is in the first percentile in both barrel rate (13.0%) and ground-ball rate (26.4%), and with his K rate no longer being elite (23.1%), we get an alarming 2.03 HR/9. It's gotten especially rough over his last five starts, which includes coughing up seven dingers.

Unfortunately, with rookie phenom Roman Anthony injured and Rafael Devers no longer with the team, this current iteration of the Boston Red Sox lacks elite power, as they'll likely finish the year with no player reaching 30 home runs.

While that makes it more difficult to predict who might capitalize with a big fly, we should still feel confident in this lineup piling up the hits against Scherzer, which leads me to leadoff hitter Jarren Duran recording 2+ total bases.

Duran has a respectable 16 home runs this season, but what should really grab our attention in this market is that he's tied for the league's sixth-most doubles (39) and second-most triples (13). Between his frequent ability to generate extra-base hits and the increased likelihood of an additional plate appearance as a leadoff hitter, these plus odds look rather appealing.

Further, Scherzer has performed far worse versus lefties this season, showing a 5.28 xFIP, 18.5% strikeout rate, and 2.40 HR/9 in the split. If you want to take a shot at a bigger return, our Annie Nader likes Duran as one of her picks to hit a home run on Wednesday.

Seattle Mariners slugger Eugenio Suarez may not be hitting for average, but he's racked up the league's fourth-most RBIs (113) and fifth-most home runs (47) in 2025. Although most of that production came while he was still with the Arizona Diamondbacks, he's knocked in a baserunner in four of his last six games and draws an inviting matchup against right-hander Tanner Gordon.

Gordon has sprinkled in some better outings of late, but he still enters the day with a 5.51 xERA across 14 starts, and he's in the 20th percentile or worse in strikeout rate (18.6%), barrel rate (10.4%), and ground-ball rate (35.0%). The right-hander's K rate dips even further in same-handed matchups (15.3%), which is particularly notable for Suarez, who struggles with punchouts.

Suarez's strengths lie entirely in his power game, as he's put up a 14.2% barrel rate (89th percentile), 47.2% hard-hit rate (75th percentile), and .467 xSLG (70th percentile). With T-Mobile Park being a very pitcher-friendly venue, it's harder to get on board with Suarez to hit a home run at just +350 odds, but I'm willing to bite on +170 to nab an RBI against a pitcher he shouldn't have trouble making contact against.

The Mariners are one of a handful of teams with an implied team total above five runs, and Suarez projects to bat sixth, giving him a reasonable chance of coming to the plate with men on base.

The A's home ballpark has been a hitter's paradise this season, and this Houston Astros-Athletics matchup is tied for Wednesday's highest over/under (9.0).

Right-hander Luis Severino hasn't hidden the fact he isn't a fan of pitching in Sutter Health Park, and it probably doesn't help that he's logged a 6.51 ERA in home starts compared to a 3.02 ERA on the road. He's also been more susceptible to dingers in home starts, allowing 1.18 HR/9 versus 0.67 in away games.

Even without factoring in the venue, Severino's overall underlying numbers are generally pretty meh, too, as shown by a 4.65 xERA (19th percentile), 17.4% strikeout rate (14th percentile), and 42.3% hard-hit rate (32nd percentile).

Yainer Diaz projects to bat fifth for Houston, and while he probably could stand to walk more often (3.6% walk rate), he's still managed above-average marks in xwOBA (.338), xBA (.278), and xSLG (.484), with those last two numbers nearly reaching the 80th percentile. Between the fantastic hitting environment, Diaz's ability to make contact, and his ideal spot in the batting order, this looks like a good number to back him for an RBI.

