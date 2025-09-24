3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Wednesday 9/24/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

Today's Best Home Run Props

The Seattle Mariners have won 15 of their last 16 games and clinched a playoff berth last night.

Dominic Canzone has been a key member of the triumphant late-season playoff push, and I like him to go long tonight.

Dominic Canzone +360

Canzone sports a .327 BA, .265 ISO, .592 SLG, 17.6% barrel rate, and 91.4% medium-to-hard hit rate across the past 30 days. Over the past two weeks, he's up to a .464 ISO, .857 SLG, and 28.6% barrel rate.

On the season, the lefty has produced a .301 BA, .523 SLG, and 88.1% medium-to-hard hit rate against right-handed pitchers. That puts him in a good spot to attack Tanner Gordon on Wednesday.

Even away from Coors Field, Gordon shows a 7.40 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 4.39 xFIP, and has allowed 1.85 home runs per nine innings in that 24 1/3-inning sample. He's surrendered a .316 BA, .596 SLG, 53.7% fly-ball rate, and 2.77 home runs per nine innings through 13 frames against lefties on the road. It's a small sample, but Gordon has been weak in said sample, and Canzone is red-hot at the plate.

The Boston Red Sox (4.0 games behind) took the first game of the series against the division leader Toronto Blue Jays last night and might just inadvertently hand the New York Yankees (1.0 game behind) a path to win the AL East.

Max Scherzer is set to toe the rubber for the Jays tonight, so we can target Jarren Duran to hit a home run.

Jarren Duran +460

Scherzer's coughed up 19 earned runs and 7 home runs across his last five starts (20.0 IP). Though 80 frames this year, he's permitted a whopping 2.03 home runs per nine innings. Scherzer has surrendered a .540 SLG. 58.9% fly-ball rate, and 2.40 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters.

Thus, the left-handed Duran is a candidate to do damage. He shows a .493 SLG, 39.2% fly-ball rate, and 86.9% medium-to-hard hit rate versus righties this season.

Ian Happ is finally putting it together down the stretch.

Over the past 30 days, he shows a .309 BA, .608 SLG, 44.3% fly-ball rate, and 15.7% barrel rate. Happ's slammed seven home runs in this 25-game span, and he's my favorite long shot pick in the home run market at +600 odds.

Ian Happ +600

The Chicago Cubs will face the rookie Jonah Tong tonight. Tong shined in his MLB debut (5.0 IP, 1 ER, 6 Ks), got dinged in the next two outings (6 2/3 IP, 10 ER, 3 HR, 7 Ks), and looked like a future All-Star in his most recent start (5 IP, 0 ER, 8 Ks). Three of his four matchups have come against teams that are bottom-12 in wOBA and home runs, though.

The switch-hitting Happ has produced a .296 BA, .549 SLG, and 49.1% fly-ball rate versus righties at Wrigley Field since the All-Star break. Tong is still green, and this is a pressure spot for the rookie, as the New York Mets' playoff hopes are on the line. I'll back Happ at +600 odds.

Which home run props stand out to you today?

