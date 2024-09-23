Week 3 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Monday's Games

The NFL season is in full swing now, but as always, more games are just ahead.

Here are the NFL betting odds for the Week 3 Monday night doubleheader.

All game predictions via numberFire.

Week 3 NFL Odds and Predictions

numberFire Prediction: Bills (65.7%)

The Bills played from ahead for most of their Week 2 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Dolphins and are in primetime again for Week 3 on a Monday Night doubleheader.

Buffalo won 31-10 on the back of three touchdowns from RB James Cook. Cook ran just 11 times for 78 yards and 2 scores on the ground; he added a 17-yard touchdown through the air, as well.

Josh Allen again had a low-volume game (13 of 19 for 139 yards and 1 touchdown) after an 18-for-23 game in Week 1.

They're hosting an 0-2 Jaguars team with a solid -8 point differential through two games. They lost by 3 to the Dolphins in Week 1 and by 5 to the Browns in Week 2 but haven't scored more than 17 of their own in either matchup.

Trevor Lawrence has averaged 7.5 yards per attempt but rates out average in terms of EPA per drop back.

numberFire Prediction: Bengals (65.5%)

The second game on Monday night will feature the 1-1 Commanders and the 0-2 Bengals.

Washington's point differential is -14 on the year, but they bounced back to beat the Giants 21-18 in Week 2 after a 17-point loss to the Buccaneers in Week 1.

The second-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Jayden Daniels, has averaged 7.7 yards per attempt and -- despite no touchdowns through the air -- some great efficiency by EPA per drop back. He has 132 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns through two games on 26 attempts, which goes a long way to boosting those metrics.

Cincinnati's 0-2 record is tied to a -7 point differential, and they very nearly knocked off the Chiefs in Arrowhead in Week 2.

Joe Burrow's passing efficiency is something to keep an eye on, as he's averaged just 6.5 yards per attempt with some poor EPA numbers.

We could see that tick up against a poor Washington pass D.

