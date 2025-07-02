Twins vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 3

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Miami Marlins.

Twins vs Marlins Game Info

Minnesota Twins (41-45) vs. Miami Marlins (38-46)

Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Thursday, July 3, 2025 Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: MLB Network, FDSFL, and MNNT

Twins vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-120) | MIA: (+102)

MIN: (-120) | MIA: (+102) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+136) | MIA: +1.5 (-164)

MIN: -1.5 (+136) | MIA: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Twins vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Festa (Twins) - 2-2, 5.40 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 0-2, 6.19 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to David Festa (2-2) against the Marlins and Eury Perez (0-2). Festa and his team have a record of 5-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Festa's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-2. The Marlins have a 2-1-0 record against the spread in Pérez's starts. The Marlins are 2-1 in Pérez's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (53.2%)

Twins vs Marlins Moneyline

The Twins vs Marlins moneyline has Minnesota as a -120 favorite, while Miami is a +102 underdog at home.

Twins vs Marlins Spread

The Twins are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Twins are +136 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -164.

Twins vs Marlins Over/Under

The Twins-Marlins game on July 3 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.

Twins vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (51.9%) in those games.

This season Minnesota has been victorious 25 times in 39 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 35 of their 82 opportunities.

The Twins are 42-40-0 against the spread in their 82 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have won 33 of the 73 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (45.2%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Miami has gone 29-35 (45.3%).

In the 82 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-42-0).

The Marlins are 49-33-0 against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 73 hits and an OBP of .341 this season. He has a .277 batting average and a slugging percentage of .553.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 46th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Trevor Larnach is hitting .250 with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .316.

His batting average is 100th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 104th, and his slugging percentage 85th.

Ty France has hit six homers with a team-high .369 SLG this season.

Carlos Correa has been key for Minnesota with 71 hits, an OBP of .299 plus a slugging percentage of .387.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has 78 hits with a .360 on-base percentage and a .520 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Marlins. He's batting .286.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 31st in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Stowers hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .371 with four doubles, five home runs, seven walks and 11 RBIs.

Otto Lopez is batting .253 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 122nd in slugging.

Agustin Ramirez has 15 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 17 walks while batting .248.

Xavier Edwards is hitting .279 with eight doubles, a triple and 32 walks.

Twins vs Marlins Head to Head

7/2/2025: 2-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/1/2025: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2024: 8-6 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

8-6 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/25/2024: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/24/2024: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-1 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/5/2023: 5-2 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/4/2023: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/3/2023: 11-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

