Twins vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 3
Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.
Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Miami Marlins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Twins vs Marlins Game Info
- Minnesota Twins (41-45) vs. Miami Marlins (38-46)
- Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025
- Time: 12:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: MLB Network, FDSFL, and MNNT
Twins vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIN: (-120) | MIA: (+102)
- Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+136) | MIA: +1.5 (-164)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Twins vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: David Festa (Twins) - 2-2, 5.40 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 0-2, 6.19 ERA
The Twins will give the nod to David Festa (2-2) against the Marlins and Eury Perez (0-2). Festa and his team have a record of 5-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Festa's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-2. The Marlins have a 2-1-0 record against the spread in Pérez's starts. The Marlins are 2-1 in Pérez's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Twins vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Twins win (53.2%)
Twins vs Marlins Moneyline
- The Twins vs Marlins moneyline has Minnesota as a -120 favorite, while Miami is a +102 underdog at home.
Twins vs Marlins Spread
- The Twins are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Twins are +136 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -164.
Twins vs Marlins Over/Under
- The Twins-Marlins game on July 3 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.
Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!
Twins vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (51.9%) in those games.
- This season Minnesota has been victorious 25 times in 39 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The Twins' games have gone over the total in 35 of their 82 opportunities.
- The Twins are 42-40-0 against the spread in their 82 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Marlins have won 33 of the 73 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (45.2%).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Miami has gone 29-35 (45.3%).
- In the 82 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-42-0).
- The Marlins are 49-33-0 against the spread this season.
Twins Player Leaders
- Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 73 hits and an OBP of .341 this season. He has a .277 batting average and a slugging percentage of .553.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 46th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Trevor Larnach is hitting .250 with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .316.
- His batting average is 100th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 104th, and his slugging percentage 85th.
- Ty France has hit six homers with a team-high .369 SLG this season.
- Carlos Correa has been key for Minnesota with 71 hits, an OBP of .299 plus a slugging percentage of .387.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Kyle Stowers has 78 hits with a .360 on-base percentage and a .520 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Marlins. He's batting .286.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 31st in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.
- Stowers hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .371 with four doubles, five home runs, seven walks and 11 RBIs.
- Otto Lopez is batting .253 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .325.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 122nd in slugging.
- Agustin Ramirez has 15 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 17 walks while batting .248.
- Xavier Edwards is hitting .279 with eight doubles, a triple and 32 walks.
Twins vs Marlins Head to Head
- 7/2/2025: 2-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 7/1/2025: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/26/2024: 8-6 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)
- 9/25/2024: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 9/24/2024: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
- 4/5/2023: 5-2 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 4/4/2023: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 4/3/2023: 11-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!