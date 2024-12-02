Week 14 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Every Game

Week 14 of the NFL season is the last week of byes.

This week, the Broncos, Colts, Patriots, Commanders, Ravens, and Texans are resting up before the final surge toward the end of the regular season.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game in Week 14.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats. All game predictions via numberFire.

Week 14 NFL Odds and Predictions

Packers at Lions Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Packers and Lions will play again on Thursday after respective wins on Thanksgiving Day in Week 13.

The Packers are now 9-3 with a 4-1 road record and a three-game overall win streak. Detroit has won 10 straight games, though their only loss to date on the year did come at home.

This is a rematch of a Week 9 game, which the Lions won 24-14 on the road at Lambeau Field in wintery conditions. Although Jared Goff threw for just 145 yards, Detroit ran the ball 32 times and had a pick six by Kerby Joseph to help ice the game.

Jayden Reed went for 113 receiving yards, and Josh Jacobs ran 13 times for 97 yards in the Green Bay loss.

Raiders at Buccaneers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

A last-minute clock management blunder cost Las Vegas a could've-been win over the Chiefs on Black Friday in Week 13. The Raiders are now 2-10 on the year with an eight-game losing streak. Their point differential is -110.

Tampa Bay was on the road in Carolina in Week 13. It took overtime and a fumble, but they were able to secure a victory within the NFC South. They're still just 2-4 in one-score games on the year.

The Buccaneers hold the only positive point differential (+39) in the division.

In the victory, Bucky Irving broke out and took over the Bucs' backfield. Irving totaled 185 scrimmage yards on 28 opportunities.

Browns at Steelers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

This game marks the Steelers' fourth straight AFC North competition and their second meeting with the Browns in three weeks. In Week 12, the Browns beat the Steelers 24-19 in the snow on Thursday Night Football.

Nick Chubb scored twice on the ground and had 59 yards on 20 carries. Cleveland forced the Steelers into three turnovers and won despite going 1 for 10 on third-down conversions offensively.

Pittsburgh ran more plays and controlled the clock but couldn't come away with the win.

The story was different for Pittsburgh in Week 13. The Steelers lit up the scoreboard on the road against the Bengals, scoring 44 points. Russell Wilson racked up 414 passing yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Browns will be on a short week after playing in Denver on Monday Night Football in Week 13.

Jaguars at Titans Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Jaguars are seeking their first road win (0-6) this week against the Titans, who are just 1-4 at home.

After a brutal hit in Week 13, Trevor Lawrence (concussion) left early, and the team turned back over to Mac Jones at quarterback. The Jaguars ended up losing 23-20 to the Texans.

Tennessee was off to a slow start in Week 13 against the Commanders and showed some fight but couldn't draw close enough for a comeback bid.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine scored twice, giving him eight touchdowns in as many games this season.

We'll see this divisional rematch in Week 17.

Panthers at Eagles Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Philadelphia will look to build off of a road win in Baltimore and improve to 7-2 in the NFC this week as they host the Panthers, who are 1-4 on the road this season.

In the road win in Week 13 over Baltimore, Jalen Hurts threw just 19 times for 118 yards and a touchdown. Saquon Barkley rushed 23 times for 107 yards and a score.

Carolina nearly had an overtime win against the Buccaneers, but a Chuba Hubbard fumble led to a Tampa Bay field goal. That was their second straight loss, and they're now 3-9 on the season.

In the loss, Bryce Young threw for 298 yards and a score, and Adam Thielen racked up 99 yards and the touchdown.

The team also worked in Jonathon Brooks, their second-round running back pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, more than in his debut a week ago.

Falcons at Vikings Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

At home in Week 13, Atlanta mustered just 13 points against a tough Chargers defense, and Kirk Cousins was picked off 4 times on 39 passes.

Bijan Robinson had a big workload (26 carries and 6 targets for 135 scrimmage yards and a rushing score) in the loss. Atlanta has lost three straight games, and 9 of their 12 games have been one-score contests (they're 5-4 in them).

Minnesota eked out a 23-22 win at home over the Cardinals in Week 13 despite a subpar offensive showing overall.

Justin Jefferson accrued 99 of Sam Darnold's 235 yards, and while Darnold had a 111.6 QB Rating, he had some potential interceptions dropped and was sacked 5 times.

Aaron Jones fumbled again but redeemed himself with a late touchdown.

Minnesota is now 7-1 in one-score games and has won five straight games overall.

Jets at Dolphins Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Miami fell to the Packers on the road on Thanksgiving night despite 365 yards from Tua Tagovailoa and 113 yards from tight end Jonnu Smith.

The Dolphins are just 5-7 on the season and can ill afford to drop a divisional game to the Jets this week.

Though it's late in the season, this is the first meeting between the Jets and Dolphins. They'll rematch in Week 18.

New York hosted the Seahawks in Week 13. The Jets lost 26-21.

Aaron Rodgers threw 39 times but for just 185 yards, and Davante Adams (66 yards and a touchdown) and Garrett Wilson (41 yards) couldn't do much with their double-digit targets (12 and 10, respectively).

Rodgers now has averaged 6.3 yards per attempt with a 62.5% completion rate for the season.

Saints at Giants Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

New York lost on Thanksgiving Day to the Cowboys (27-20) in a game started by Drew Lock. This was New York's seventh straight loss to drop them to a 2-10 record.

Lock went 21 of 32 for 178 yards and an interception (returned for a touchdown). He did send 13 targets to Malik Nabers, who caught 8 balls for 69 yards.

New Orleans hosted the Rams in Week 13; they lost 21-14 on a poor passing day from Derek Carr (24 of 37 for 184 yards). Alvin Kamara generated 119 scrimmage yards on 29 opportunities in the loss.

Taysom Hill (knee) may be out for the season.

Seahawks at Cardinals Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

This will be a pivotal NFC West matchup in Arizona.

It's also a rematch of a game we saw in Week 12, which the Seahawks won 16-6.

In the win, Geno Smith threw 31 times for 254 yards with a touchdown and an interception -- and was sacked 5 times. Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught 6 passes for 77 yards and a score.

In the first meeting between these two, Kyler Murray earned 285 yards passing on 37 attempts and was also sacked 5 times. Trey McBride was featured: 15 targets for 133 yards on 12 catches.

Seattle is coming off of a road win over the Jets; Arizona lost in Minnesota by a point in Week 13.

Bears at 49ers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Chicago went on the road on Thanksgiving Day and showed life in the second half in their loss to the Lions. Some last-second clock mismanagement played part in the loss, Chicago's sixth straight defeat. They're 0-6 on the road.

The 49ers were on the road against the Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 13. They were blown out in snowy conditions, losing 35-10.

Worse yet, Christian McCaffrey (knee) exited early.

San Francisco (5-7) is last in the NFC West after losing three straight games.

Bills at Rams Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

After hosting the 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 13, the Bills now cross the country to face the Rams.

Buffalo has clinched a fifth-straight AFC East championship and will be looking to continue their bid for the 1 seed in the AFC. They've won seven straight games.

The Rams won 21-14 in New Orleans in Week 13 to improve to 6-6, though they're still third in the NFC West -- well within striking distance of the division crown.

Although Blake Corum got more involved in the backfield in Week 13, Kyren Williams still showed out with 104 rushing yards and a score for the Rams.

Chargers at Chiefs Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Chiefs held on to beat the Raiders on Black Friday in a messy game that led to a clinched playoff berth for Kansas City.

The Chiefs and Chargers played back in Week 4, a game Kansas City won 17-10.

The Chargers led that game 10-0 at the end of the first quarter, and then the Chiefs chipped away after that with scores from Xavier Worthy and Samaje Perine.

In Week 13, the Chargers were on the road against the Falcons, winning 17-13 despite just 147 passing yards from Justin Herbert. He peppered Ladd McConkey (12 targets, 9 catches, 117 yards) in the win.

Bengals at Cowboys Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Cowboys controlled their Week 13 Thanksgiving Day game against the Giants to win 27-20.

Cooper Rush completed 21 passes on 36 attempts for 195 yards and a touchdown to Brandin Cooks. Rico Dowdle showed out with 22 carries and 112 yards on the ground (plus a touchdown).

The Bengals hosted the Steelers in Week 13, losing 44-38. Joe Burrow threw for 309 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Ja'Marr Chase (86 yards and a score) and Tee Higgins (69 yards and a score) had solid games.

Unfortunately, the Bengals are 4-8 despite a mere -5 point differential on the season. They're now 1-7 in one-score games, a brutal record in coin-flip matchups.

