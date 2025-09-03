FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position

With start-sit decisions in fantasy football, it can help to have an objective view.

That's where projections come into play. Below, you can find FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections for Week 1, helping you decide who should hold the edge when setting a lineup.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Week 1 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Rank
Quarterback
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Josh Allen21.81
2Jalen Hurts21.55
3Lamar Jackson20.23
4Joe Burrow19.55
5Jayden Daniels19.32
6Patrick Mahomes18.72
7Bo Nix17.66

Week 1 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rank
Running Back
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Saquon Barkley18.23
2Bijan Robinson16.36
3Christian McCaffrey15.79
4Jonathan Taylor14.95
5De'Von Achane14.21
6Jahmyr Gibbs14.21
7Chase Brown12.86

Week 1 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rank
Wide Receiver
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Ja'Marr Chase15.00
2Justin Jefferson12.64
3Mike Evans12.30
4Brian Thomas Jr.12.22
5CeeDee Lamb11.67
6Malik Nabers11.12
7Tyreek Hill10.88

Week 1 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rank
Tight End
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Brock Bowers8.66
2George Kittle8.19
3Trey McBride7.70
4Sam LaPorta6.78
5David Njoku6.75
6Mark Andrews6.67
7Travis Kelce6.51

Week 1 Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings

Rank
DST
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Minnesota D/ST8.97
2Pittsburgh D/ST8.76
3Arizona D/ST8.30
4Philadelphia D/ST8.06
5Denver D/ST8.03
6Washington D/ST7.97
7New England D/ST7.80

Week 1 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Rank
Kicker
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Brandon McManus9.60
2Wil Lutz9.50
3Cam Little9.44
4Chris Boswell9.38
5Chase McLaughlin9.29
6Chad Ryland9.25
7Matthew Wright9.16

