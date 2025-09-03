Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position
With start-sit decisions in fantasy football, it can help to have an objective view.
That's where projections come into play. Below, you can find FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections for Week 1, helping you decide who should hold the edge when setting a lineup.
As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.
Week 1 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Rank
Quarterback
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Josh Allen
|21.81
|2
|Jalen Hurts
|21.55
|3
|Lamar Jackson
|20.23
|4
|Joe Burrow
|19.55
|5
|Jayden Daniels
|19.32
|6
|Patrick Mahomes
|18.72
|7
|Bo Nix
|17.66
Week 1 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Rank
Running Back
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|18.23
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|16.36
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|15.79
|4
|Jonathan Taylor
|14.95
|5
|De'Von Achane
|14.21
|6
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|14.21
|7
|Chase Brown
|12.86
Week 1 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Rank
Wide Receiver
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|15.00
|2
|Justin Jefferson
|12.64
|3
|Mike Evans
|12.30
|4
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|12.22
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|11.67
|6
|Malik Nabers
|11.12
|7
|Tyreek Hill
|10.88
Week 1 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Rank
Tight End
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Brock Bowers
|8.66
|2
|George Kittle
|8.19
|3
|Trey McBride
|7.70
|4
|Sam LaPorta
|6.78
|5
|David Njoku
|6.75
|6
|Mark Andrews
|6.67
|7
|Travis Kelce
|6.51
Week 1 Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings
Rank
DST
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Minnesota D/ST
|8.97
|2
|Pittsburgh D/ST
|8.76
|3
|Arizona D/ST
|8.30
|4
|Philadelphia D/ST
|8.06
|5
|Denver D/ST
|8.03
|6
|Washington D/ST
|7.97
|7
|New England D/ST
|7.80
Week 1 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Rank
Kicker
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Brandon McManus
|9.60
|2
|Wil Lutz
|9.50
|3
|Cam Little
|9.44
|4
|Chris Boswell
|9.38
|5
|Chase McLaughlin
|9.29
|6
|Chad Ryland
|9.25
|7
|Matthew Wright
|9.16
