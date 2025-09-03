Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position

With start-sit decisions in fantasy football, it can help to have an objective view.

That's where projections come into play. Below, you can find FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections for Week 1, helping you decide who should hold the edge when setting a lineup.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Week 1 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Rank Quarterback Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Josh Allen 21.81 2 Jalen Hurts 21.55 3 Lamar Jackson 20.23 4 Joe Burrow 19.55 5 Jayden Daniels 19.32 6 Patrick Mahomes 18.72 7 Bo Nix 17.66 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 1 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rank Running Back Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Saquon Barkley 18.23 2 Bijan Robinson 16.36 3 Christian McCaffrey 15.79 4 Jonathan Taylor 14.95 5 De'Von Achane 14.21 6 Jahmyr Gibbs 14.21 7 Chase Brown 12.86 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 1 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rank Wide Receiver Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Ja'Marr Chase 15.00 2 Justin Jefferson 12.64 3 Mike Evans 12.30 4 Brian Thomas Jr. 12.22 5 CeeDee Lamb 11.67 6 Malik Nabers 11.12 7 Tyreek Hill 10.88 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 1 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rank Tight End Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Brock Bowers 8.66 2 George Kittle 8.19 3 Trey McBride 7.70 4 Sam LaPorta 6.78 5 David Njoku 6.75 6 Mark Andrews 6.67 7 Travis Kelce 6.51 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 1 Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings

Rank DST Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Minnesota D/ST 8.97 2 Pittsburgh D/ST 8.76 3 Arizona D/ST 8.30 4 Philadelphia D/ST 8.06 5 Denver D/ST 8.03 6 Washington D/ST 7.97 7 New England D/ST 7.80 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 1 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Rank Kicker Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Brandon McManus 9.60 2 Wil Lutz 9.50 3 Cam Little 9.44 4 Chris Boswell 9.38 5 Chase McLaughlin 9.29 6 Chad Ryland 9.25 7 Matthew Wright 9.16 View Full Table ChevronDown

