Weber State vs Sacramento State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Sky Tournament

The No. 9 seed Weber State Wildcats (11-21, 5-13 Big Sky) square off in the Big Sky tournament against the No. 10 seed Sacramento State Hornets (7-24, 3-15 Big Sky) on Saturday at Idaho Central Arena, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Weber State vs. Sacramento State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Arena: Idaho Central Arena

Weber State vs. Sacramento State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Weber State win (62.7%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Weber State (-3.5) versus Sacramento State on Saturday. The total has been set at 132.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Weber State vs. Sacramento State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Weber State has compiled a 12-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Sacramento State has covered 12 times in 28 matchups with a spread this year.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Sacramento State is 12-13 against the spread compared to the 1-4 ATS record Weber State puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.

The Wildcats own a worse record against the spread in home games (4-8-0) than they do in road games (6-8-0).

This year, the Hornets are 3-10-0 at home against the spread (.231 winning percentage). On the road, they are 9-6-0 ATS (.600).

Against the spread, in conference action, Weber State is 9-9-0 this season.

Sacramento State has beaten the spread eight times in 18 Big Sky games.

Weber State vs. Sacramento State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Weber State has come away with four wins in the 11 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Wildcats have come away with a win one time in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -178 or shorter on the moneyline.

Sacramento State has compiled a 4-22 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 15.4% of those games).

The Hornets are 4-20 (winning only 16.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Weber State has a 64% chance of walking away with the win.

Weber State vs. Sacramento State Head-to-Head Comparison

Weber State scores 72.1 points per game (233rd in college basketball) and gives up 71.8 (179th in college basketball) for a +11 scoring differential overall.

Weber State's leading scorer, Blaise Threatt, ranks 19th in the country putting up 20.1 points per game.

Sacramento State has been outscored by 4.0 points per game (posting 66.1 points per game, 346th in college basketball, while conceding 70.1 per contest, 126th in college basketball) and has a -125 scoring differential.

Sacramento State's leading scorer, Jacob Holt, is 171st in college basketball, averaging 16.2 points per game.

The 30.8 rebounds per game the Wildcats average rank 251st in the country, and are 1.4 fewer than the 32.2 their opponents collect per outing.

Threatt is 394th in college basketball action with 5.7 rebounds per game to lead the Wildcats.

The Hornets are 202nd in the nation at 31.5 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 more than the 29.4 their opponents average.

Holt tops the Hornets with 7.0 rebounds per game (166th in college basketball).

Weber State averages 96.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (167th in college basketball), and allows 95.8 points per 100 possessions (249th in college basketball).

The Hornets record 89.8 points per 100 possessions (317th in college basketball), while conceding 95.3 points per 100 possessions (237th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!