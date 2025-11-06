Washington vs Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Washington Huskies are playing the Wisconsin Badgers.

Washington vs Wisconsin Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Washington: (-450) | Wisconsin: (+350)

Washington: (-450) | Wisconsin: (+350) Spread: Washington: -11.5 (-106) | Wisconsin: +11.5 (-114)

Washington: -11.5 (-106) | Wisconsin: +11.5 (-114) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Washington vs Wisconsin Betting Trends

Washington is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

As an 11.5-point or greater favorite, Washington has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

This year, three of Washington's seven games have gone over the point total.

Wisconsin's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-5-0.

As an 11.5-point underdog or more, Wisconsin has two wins ATS (2-2).

Two Wisconsin games (of eight) have hit the over this year.

Washington vs Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Huskies win (81.6%)

Washington vs Wisconsin Point Spread

Washington is favored by 11.5 points against Wisconsin. Washington is -106 to cover the spread, while Wisconsin is -114.

Washington vs Wisconsin Over/Under

The over/under for Washington-Wisconsin on Nov. 8 is 44.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Washington vs Wisconsin Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Washington vs. Wisconsin reveal Washington as the favorite (-450) and Wisconsin as the underdog (+350).

Washington vs. Wisconsin Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Washington 35.5 31 20.9 29 53.9 8 Wisconsin 12.5 136 23.9 46 42.6 8

Washington vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium

