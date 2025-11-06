Washington vs Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Washington Huskies are playing the Wisconsin Badgers.
Washington vs Wisconsin Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Washington: (-450) | Wisconsin: (+350)
- Spread: Washington: -11.5 (-106) | Wisconsin: +11.5 (-114)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Washington vs Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Washington is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- As an 11.5-point or greater favorite, Washington has one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- This year, three of Washington's seven games have gone over the point total.
- Wisconsin's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-5-0.
- As an 11.5-point underdog or more, Wisconsin has two wins ATS (2-2).
- Two Wisconsin games (of eight) have hit the over this year.
Washington vs Wisconsin Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Huskies win (81.6%)
Washington vs Wisconsin Point Spread
Washington is favored by 11.5 points against Wisconsin. Washington is -106 to cover the spread, while Wisconsin is -114.
Washington vs Wisconsin Over/Under
The over/under for Washington-Wisconsin on Nov. 8 is 44.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Washington vs Wisconsin Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Washington vs. Wisconsin reveal Washington as the favorite (-450) and Wisconsin as the underdog (+350).
Washington vs. Wisconsin Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Washington
|35.5
|31
|20.9
|29
|53.9
|8
|Wisconsin
|12.5
|136
|23.9
|46
|42.6
|8
Washington vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: BTN
- Location: Madison, Wisconsin
- Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium
