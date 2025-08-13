3 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Wednesday 8/13/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene (9-2 NRFI record) will be making his first start since June 3 to face the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, and despite not knowing what type of pitch count he's on, we can place some confidence in him to begin the game. Before being placed on the injured list, Greene was sporting a stellar .167 BABIP, 0.91 WHIP, and 28.9% strikeout rate in the first inning.

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Aug 13 9:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

While Greene's biggest issue is his 1.60 HR/9 in the opening frame, he is logging a slightly higher strikeout rate to lefties (31.0%), which could be helpful against Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. Across the last 30 days, the Phillies are posting the 14th-worst wOBA (.322) and 8th-highest strikeout rate (26.9%) in the first inning.

On the other hand, Cristopher Sanchez (18-5 NRFI record) has been fantastic to begin his outings, earning the 13th-best xFIP (2.79) and 30th-highest strikeout rate (28.7%) in the first inning among pitchers with 10-plus starts. Besides the Cincinnati Reds having the fourth-worst wRC+ (61) and second-worst ISO (.032) in the first inning over the last 30 days, they are recording the seventh-worst wRC+ (80) and eighth-worst ISO (.128) versus left-handed pitching in 2025.

Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles

Despite Logan Gilbert (9-7 NRFI record) struggling to prevent runs in the first inning, he has the third-best xFIP (2.15) and second-highest strikeout rate (37.9%) in the opening frame among pitchers with 10-plus starts. While Gilbert is coughing up 1.70 HR/9 before concluding the first inning, his luck should begin to turn around soon to begin his outings.

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Aug 13 10:36pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On Wednesday, Gilbert will square off against a Baltimore Orioles team that has the worst wOBA (.246), worst wRC+ (55), seventh-worst ISO (.132), and highest strikeout rate (27.8%) in baseball in the last 14 days. Gilbert's 96th-percentile xBA (.197), 98th-percentile strikeout rate (35.1%), and 80th-percentile groundball rate (6.3) should be enough to tame Baltimore's bats in the opening frame.

As for the Orioles, Trevor Rogers (10-0 NRFI record) has been lights out in the first inning, registering the 11th-best xFIP (2.71) and 5th-highest strikeout rate (35.0%) in the opening inning among pitchers with 10-plus starts. Aside from Rogers not allowing a homer in the first inning yet this year, the Seattle Mariners are producing the 11th-worst wRC+ (98) and third-highest strikeout rate (30.6%) in the opening frame across the last 30 days of action.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays

Even with the Chicago Cubs seeing a decline in run production recently, I'm still willing to take a chance on a run being scored in the first inning of Wednesday's showdown versus the Toronto Blue Jays.

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Chicago Cubs Aug 13 11:08pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

For the Cubs, they'll have Cade Horton (9-5 NRFI record) on the mound, and he's struggled mightily to begin his starts this season.

Among pitchers with 10-plus starts, Horton has the 10th-worst xFIP (5.55), 23rd-worst BABIP (.364), 16th-worst WHIP (1.79), 21st-highest walk rate (12.5%), and 14th-lowest strikeout rate (15.6%). Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are notching the best wOBA (.405), best wRC+ (163), best ISO (.242), and second-lowest strikeout rate (16.6%) over the last 14 days.

Kevin Gausman (15-8 NRFI record) is slated to be on the bump for Toronto, and the veteran right-handed hurler's biggest issues in the first inning are his 1.60 HR/9 and 10.8% walk rate in the opening frame. Along with Gausman permitting a run in the first inning of his last start, the Blue Jays have plated a run in the opening inning in back-to-back games, giving us multiple pathways to a YRFI on Wednesday.

All customers get a 20% Profit Boost for 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any MLB game(s) happening August 13th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.