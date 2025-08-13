NFL Expert Picks: Best Values for Fantasy Football Drafts

In a fantasy football draft, we've got limited resources.

We can make only a finite number of picks, meaning if we want a leg up on our competition, we need to squeeze all we can out of each selection.

Which players are currently providing the best value in drafts for 2025?

We polled the NFL writers at FanDuel Research to see who they had their eyes on relative to FantasyPros' half-PPR average draft position (ADP) data. Here are the players they think provide the best bang for their buck.

Best Fantasy Football Values for 2025

Austin Swaim

Value Pick: Calvin Ridley

Though I'm expecting Calvin Ridley's 72nd-slot ADP to rise as we inch toward the season, I don't see a way short of injury where the wideout doesn't approach a 30.0% target share and fringe WR2 status in fantasy.

With no established secondary pass-catcher, Cameron Ward is a substantial upgrade over last year's quarterback tandem, and the Tennessee Titans' sneaky offensive line upgrades will also help. If Tennessee's 5.5-win total is correct, they'll face deficits to boost the team's pass rate, as well.

Terry McLaurin was a hit from this range last year after a significant QB upgrade, and I'm expecting the same from Ridley.

Skyler Carlin

Value Pick: Emeka Egbuka

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers likely being cautious with Chris Godwin early in the 2025 season as he recovers from a season-ending ankle injury, rookie Emeka Egbuka should operate as the team's primary slot receiver right out of the gate after recording a 73.2% slot rate and 2.61 yards per route run at Ohio State (per PFF).

Egbuka also has a path to consistent playing time once Godwin returns after Tampa Bay had him lined up outside on nearly every one of his offensive snaps in Tampa Bay's preseason opener. Even with Liam Coen not calling plays, Egbuka should thrive as a reliable weapon for Baker Mayfield, especially with All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs having an unknown timeline to return after undergoing knee surgery in the offseason.

Jim Sannes

Value Pick: Chase Brown

Chase Brown has the upside to be one of the best backs in fantasy, which is why I think he's a value even going at the 2-3 turn in 12-team drafts.

After Zack Moss' injury last year, Brown exploded. He averaged 116.3 yards from scrimmage per game across his final 8 games, notching 91-plus in all of them. He did that via work as both a rusher and a receiver, averaging 5.5 targets per game.

Brown played 12 of 16 snaps alongside Joe Burrow in the preseason opener, confirming this role has carried over into 2025 with Moss now gone. If Brown's on the board in the back half of the second round, I'm taking him every time.

Austan Kas

Value Pick: Tyreek Hill

The vibes between Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins have been pretty bad, but vibes don't score fantasy points. Hill is currently coming off the board as the WR12 (28th overall), and he's a year removed from back-to-back seasons of at least 1,700 yards.

While Hill had a disapoointing 2024, some of that can be explained away via Tua Tagovailoa starting only nine games. Hill still garnered an enticing 37.9% air yards share (12th-highest) and had 18 red-zone targets (10th-most).

The speed is very much still present, with Tyreek recently running a 10.10 100-meter dash, and that means he's still got elite, week-winning upside. If Tua can stay healthy and the Miami offense bounces back, Hill should be in line for a quality campaign.

Aidan Cotter

Value Pick: Ricky Pearsall

For reasons outside his control, Ricky Pearsall did not have an especially inspiring rookie season. The 2024 first-round pick suffered a gun shot wound prior to season, miraculously returning in Week 7. His usage was sporadic upon returning, but we saw what Pearsall could do over the final two weeks (the only games he cracked 70% route participation) when he notched WR8 and WR14 weeks.

With Deebo Samuel out of the picture, Brandon Aiyuk out indefinitely, and Jauan Jennings amidst a contract dispute, there should be plenty of targets up for grabs in one of the league’s top offenses -- one which has far and away the easiest strength of schedule in 2025.

With an ADP outside the top 40 at the position, Pearsall’s an easy click for me beyond Round 6.

Annie Nader

Value Pick: Marvin Mims

Marvin Mims amassed a bold 434 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns in the final 7 games of the 2024 regular season, earning an overall WR24 finish and WR21 standing in half-PPR points per game after Week 10. He managed top weekly finishes in this stretch, including Week 13 (WR9), Week 17 (WR4), and Week 18 (WR6) before running a season-high 63.0% of routes in the AFC Wild Card game.

Add in exciting preseason buzz, and there's a chance we may be drafting Mims far too late at his current ADP.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.