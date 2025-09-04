Washington State vs San Diego State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Washington State Cougars play the San Diego State Aztecs.

Washington State vs San Diego State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Washington State: (-114) | San Diego State: (-105)

Washington State: (-114) | San Diego State: (-105) Spread: Washington State: -1.5 (-105) | San Diego State: +1.5 (-115)

Washington State: -1.5 (-105) | San Diego State: +1.5 (-115) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Washington State vs San Diego State Betting Trends

Washington State has no wins against the spread this season.

Washington State has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this year.

San Diego State has but one win versus the spread this year.

No San Diego State game has hit the over this season.

Washington State vs San Diego State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cougars win (82.2%)

Washington State vs San Diego State Point Spread

San Diego State is listed as an underdog by 1.5 points (-115 odds), and Washington State, the favorite, is -105 to cover.

Washington State vs San Diego State Over/Under

A combined point total of 45.5 has been set for Washington State-San Diego State on Sept. 6, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Washington State vs San Diego State Moneyline

San Diego State is the underdog, -105 on the moneyline, while Washington State is a -114 favorite.

Washington State vs. San Diego State Points Insights

The Cougars' average implied point total last season was 12.4 more points than their implied total in Saturday's game (36.4 implied points on average compared to 24 implied points in this game).

The average implied point total last season for the Aztecs (31.0) is 9.0 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (22).

Washington State vs. San Diego State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW

The CW Location: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Stadium: Gesa Field at Martin Stadium

